Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nine guilty over international rugby tickets' fraud

04/07/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Nine people have been found guilty of a 1.8 million pound ($2.35 million) scam involving fake corporate hospitality tickets for international rugby union matches at London's Twickenham Stadium, British police said on Thursday.

The fraud came to light when people who bought tickets for matches between February 2017 and March 2018 from two companies failed to get refunds after being told their order had been cancelled, and found the firms' phone lines no longer existed.

More than 100 reports of fraud were made involving more than 1 million pounds. When police examined the companies' bank accounts, they found those involved had actually made more than 1.8 million pounds.

Nine people have now been convicted of offences including conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering, police said.

"The RFU takes the issue of unauthorised and fraudulent selling very seriously and is doing everything in its power to stop unofficial ticket sales," said Angus Bujalski, Director of Legal and Governance from the Rugby Football Union.

($1 = 0.7655 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aWhy the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria
RE
10:43aWhy the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria
RE
10:42aDEFIANCE, TEARS, TREPIDATION : Ukraine's capital awakens after Russian troops withdraw
RE
10:38aIndia says focus is on stabilising economic ties with Russia
RE
10:32aUK finance regulators should pay heed to energy security policy, says Sunak
RE
10:32aOver two thirds of Africans infected by COVID virus since pandemic began - WHO
RE
10:31aRussia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal
RE
10:31aWall St opens lower as Fed, Ukraine worries linger
RE
10:31aU.S. Senate backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia
RE
10:31aU.s. senate backs bid to remove 'most-favored' trade status for…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
2Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
3Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
4Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger
5Beware of MuskMania

HOT NEWS