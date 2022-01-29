Log in
Nine hospitalized after incident in Ohio hotel

01/29/2022 | 08:40pm EST
Hazmat crews respond to a mass casualty incident at a Hampton Inn, in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - Nine people have been sent to area hospitals from a Hampton Inn in Ohio after people fell unconscious or reported burning sensations in their throats, police said on Saturday.

In a series of phone calls to police in Marysville, Ohio, people at the hotel initially said that a two-year-old girl was unconscious in the pool area, then that others had passed out while still more people reported burning in their throats, said Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks.

The hotel was evacuated, and a reporter on the scene said that firefighters had propped open a door and put an industrial fan in place.

Six people were transported in critical condition to Memorial Health, a hospital in Marysville, said Brooks. One person in critical condition and two in stable condition were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio, said Brooks.

(Reporting by Gaelen Morse; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Gaelen Morse


© Reuters 2022
