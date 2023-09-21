The attack took place near the border with Burkina Faso, where Islamist militants are waging an insurgency.
(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)
ACCRA (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana on Thursday, said Zubeiru Abdulai, head of the local district of Pusiga.
The attack took place near the border with Burkina Faso, where Islamist militants are waging an insurgency.
(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Cisco Systems, Inc. : Cisco launches $28 billion takeover bid for Splunk
Europe's currencies feel fresh pain as central bank support fades
Moody's revises outlook on four Chinese real estate firms to 'negative'
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : DFS, Ocado, Oracle, Snowflake, Truist...
BOJ will end negative interest rates in 2024, most economists say