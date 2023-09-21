September 21, 2023 at 11:01 am EDT

ACCRA (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana on Thursday, said Zubeiru Abdulai, head of the local district of Pusiga.

The attack took place near the border with Burkina Faso, where Islamist militants are waging an insurgency.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)