Ninepoint Partners adds Convertible Securities Fund to Product Lineup

03/09/2021
TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset managers, is pleased to announce the launch of the Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund. The Fund will offer Canadian investors a unique source of income and potential for capital appreciation.

Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund

The investment objective of Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of convertible securities.

Convertible Securities are corporate fixed-income securities with the option to be converted into a pre-determined number of equity securities. Investors can benefit from fixed income features via interest and principal payments with the potential for upside capture from equity after conversion.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset manager with expertise across all asset classes and markets, will act as portfolio manager of the fund.

“We are pleased to partner with Columbia Threadneedle and bring their deep expertise in corporate fixed income and public equities to Canadian investors,” says James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, Ninepoint Partners. “Convertibles have outperformed the broader equity market over the past 20 years while leveraging fixed income characteristics to minimize volatility. We believe the combination of fixed income and equity features can serve as an attractive complement to a traditional equity income allocation.”

The Fund will be available for purchase on March 15, 2021 and will be eligible for purchase in Registered plans.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional, and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment advisors based in North America, Europe and Asia, they manage $547 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreeedneedleus.com.

1 As of December 31, 2020. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Media contact:

Mary Victoria Falzarano
561-578-0697
MVF@WealthMattersConsulting.com

Sales inquiries:

Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
