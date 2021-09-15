Nineteen McLane Company Drivers Inducted Into the International Foodservice Distributors Association Truck Driver Hall of Fame

McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, announced that 19 McLane Foodservice division drivers were named to the 2021 class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Hall of Fame. The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame spotlights the industry's top drivers for their outstanding service and safety records.

"McLane Company is proud to have had 32 drivers inducted into the IFDA Hall of Fame since 2018. Our 2021 inductees have a combined total of 594 years of service — an average of more than 31 years of safe and reliable delivery service to more than 32,000 restaurant locations across the United States,” said Susan Adzick president of McLane Foodservice. "We applaud this well-deserved honor for these 19 exceptional McLane Foodservice drivers. Along with previous years' inductees, they have demonstrated a dedication to our safety culture and commitment to providing phenomenal service to our customers. We're thankful and proud to have them as teammates."

McLane Company's 2021 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees are:

Gary Blevins of Cincinnati, Ohio

Larry Boulton of Cincinnati, Ohio

Bradley Bowers of Orlando, Fla.

Joseph Chlebus of Taylorville, Ill.

Tom Fazio of Aberdeen, Md.

Brian Gaines of Cincinnati, Ohio

Bill Kiefer of Riverside, Calif.

Gary Kirk of Atlanta, Ga.

Ralph Kops of Milwaukee, Wis.

Chris Kwiecinski of Milwaukee, Wis.

Milton Lord of Atlanta, Ga.

Rob Martens of Cincinnati, Ohio

Dan Martinez of Milwaukee, Wis.

Phil Pacia of Riverside, Calif.

Rick Parker of Plymouth, Mich.

Charles Spence of Portland, Ore.

David Spittell of Phoenix, Ariz.

Christopher Stewart of Cincinnati, Ohio

Jason West of Denver, Colo.

"Given how challenging the past 18 months have been, it's exciting to honor these hard-working professional drivers who are truly essential to our economy, national security, and way of life," said Mark S. Allen, President, and CEO of IFDA. "Our drivers are the heart of the foodservice distribution industry – enabling our member companies to safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens across the country, even during times of crisis."

Only truck drivers with the best safety records and longevity of service are eligible for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and may not have any moving violations within the last five years.

