Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ningbo Yuyao Releases the Global Creative Call on the 550th Anniversary of Wang Yangming's Birth

10/30/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Ningbo (Yuyao) Yangming Culture Week, sponsored by the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee and Ningbo Municipal People's Government and hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, Ningbo Academy of Social Sciences (Social Science Federation), CPC Yuyao Municipal Committee and Yuyao Municipal People's Government, was held in Yuyao, Ningbo, with the official release of a global creative call on the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth on October 31, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211030005010/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Wang Yangming, alias Shouren and courtesy name Bo’an, was a native of Yuyao County, Zhejiang Province (now Yuyao City, Ningbo) in Ming Dynasty. He was a distinguished philosopher, politician, military strategist, and educator in ancient China. Later generations referred to him as "the first-rate figure of the Ming Dynasty who represents the essence of morality, meritorious service, and advocacy." Therefore, he was hailed as an "immortal person". The Yangming School of Mind that he founded, with "intuition to conscience" and "oneness of knowledge and action" at its core, has exerted a profound influence on the history of China and even East Asian philosophy.

As Wang Yangming's birthplace, growing place, and lecture place, "Yuyao, hometown of Yangming and the sacred place of heart learning," Ningbo Yuyao has always adapted to the duty of revitalizing and preserving traditional culture. Our mission will be to promote Yangming culture in the new era by restoring relics, promoting activities, and conducting ideological research and cultural inheritance so as to ensure that Yangming culture augments social development and that Yangming thought shines brighter.

During the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth in 2022, Ningbo Yuyao will hold a grand commemorative event in order to further inherit and promote Yangming culture, and it is now seeking "ideas for activities to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth" from all over the world.

We welcome your ideas via email (yangmingguli@126.com) or letter (received by Yuyao Social Science Federation, No. 19, Chengxia Road, Lizhou Street, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province), and we look forward to working with you on making traditional culture shine in a fresh way.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pGerman tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'
RE
01:30pTelecom Italia to hold board meeting after fresh guidance cut - sources
RE
01:29pDeere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now
AQ
01:19pSPPI FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – SPPI
GL
01:07pFinancial Results of the Company of the period ended on 30/09/2021- Q3-2021;
PU
01:07pResults of the Board of Directors' meeting held at 3h00 PM on Thursday 28 October 2021;
PU
01:01pSavvy Cleaner and Verify My Records Provide Trained House Cleaners Photo ID Badges
GL
12:38pMovinn A/S signs on 24 new units in Odense (DK)
AQ
12:30pJohn deere- the uaw will call for a vote on the new tentative agreement
RE
12:29pJohn deere- co & uaw have also reached tentative agreement on new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production,maintenance employees at deere parts facilities in denver, atlanta
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

HOT NEWS