Ningbo Yuyao Releases the Global Creative Call on the 550th Anniversary of Wang Yangming's Birth

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Ningbo (Yuyao) Yangming Culture Week, sponsored by the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee and Ningbo Municipal People's Government and hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, Ningbo Academy of Social Sciences (Social Science Federation), CPC Yuyao Municipal Committee and Yuyao Municipal People's Government, was held in Yuyao, Ningbo, with the official release of a global creative call on the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth on October 31, 2021.

Wang Yangming, alias Shouren and courtesy name Bo’an, was a native of Yuyao County, Zhejiang Province (now Yuyao City, Ningbo) in Ming Dynasty. He was a distinguished philosopher, politician, military strategist, and educator in ancient China. Later generations referred to him as "the first-rate figure of the Ming Dynasty who represents the essence of morality, meritorious service, and advocacy." Therefore, he was hailed as an "immortal person". The Yangming School of Mind that he founded, with "intuition to conscience" and "oneness of knowledge and action" at its core, has exerted a profound influence on the history of China and even East Asian philosophy.

As Wang Yangming's birthplace, growing place, and lecture place, "Yuyao, hometown of Yangming and the sacred place of heart learning," Ningbo Yuyao has always adapted to the duty of revitalizing and preserving traditional culture. Our mission will be to promote Yangming culture in the new era by restoring relics, promoting activities, and conducting ideological research and cultural inheritance so as to ensure that Yangming culture augments social development and that Yangming thought shines brighter.

During the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth in 2022, Ningbo Yuyao will hold a grand commemorative event in order to further inherit and promote Yangming culture, and it is now seeking "ideas for activities to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth" from all over the world.

We welcome your ideas via email (yangmingguli@126.com) or letter (received by Yuyao Social Science Federation, No. 19, Chengxia Road, Lizhou Street, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province), and we look forward to working with you on making traditional culture shine in a fresh way.

