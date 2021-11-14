Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2021: Early Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED & Switch Lite Savings Collated by The Consumer Post

Here’s our guide to the top early Nintendo deals for Black Friday 2021, including all the best discounts on top-rated Nintendo Switch consoles & games, Wii, DS, 2DS and 3DS. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Nintendo Deals:
-
Save on Nintendo Switch consoles including Switch Lite & Switch OLED at BHPhotoVideo.com - check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles, controllers & accessories
-
Save on the latest Nintendo consoles, games & accessories at Amazon - check live prices on current and classic gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, 3DS & NES, including top titles
-
Save up to 20% on a wide range of Nintendo consoles, games, and bundles at Walmart - check the latest savings on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles
-
Save on Nintendo Switch OLED version at Amazon - check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch OLED model, bundles & accessories including Joy-Con controllers & carrying case
-
Save up to 43% on SanDisk memory cards for Nintendo Switch at Amazon - check live prices on Sandisk Nintendo Switch microSD cards including 1TB, 512GB, 256GB & 128GB variants
-
Save up to $159 on Nintendo 2DS & 2DS XL consoles at Amazon - save on bundles with pre-installed title
-
Save on Nintendo 3DS handhelds at Amazon - save on 3DS and 3DS XL consoles & games
-
Save on Nintendo Wii consoles at Amazon
-
Save up to 46% on classic Nintendo NES gaming systems at Amazon - one of the most popular Nintendo gaming consoles ever is available with preloaded games
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to enjoy even more active savings available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005036/en/