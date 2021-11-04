Nintendo Download: Design Your Own Slice of Paradise

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise – Join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team in this paid DLC* that expands your Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience. You’ll travel to a chain of charming islands in an archipelago, where you can design the dream vacation homes of your clients, decorate island facilities – like a school and a restaurant – and discover new ways to create and personalize. With dozens and dozens of clients eager to enjoy your design inspirations, including your main island residents, the chance to create dream vacation homes offers new experiences to discover! Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will be available on Nov. 5. Just Dance 2022 – The ultimate dance game is back with new universes and 40 hot new tracks from chart-topping hits like “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Level Up” by Ciara. Looking for the perfect game to dance to the latest hits and share some fun with friends and family? Just Dance 2022 is for you! Airborne Kingdom – Embark on a journey as a small kingdom to expand your population, researching new technologies and buildings, and forging alliances with terrestrial kingdoms. Soar through the skies as you complete quests, gather and manage resources, and work to keep your kingdom balanced both literally and in service of the needs and desires of your workers. Ultimately it is up to you to unite all of the kingdoms together into a single alliance guided along by the legendary Airborne Kingdom. Airborne Kingdom will be available on Nov. 9. Where Cards Fall – Enjoy more than 50 challenging puzzles that exercise your imagination and strategic thinking skills, set to an original and immersive soundtrack. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond. Where Cards Fall is a slice-of-life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life.



DLC:

Expand Your Horizons! – There’s even more Animal Crossing: New Horizons content arriving this week, with a free update** available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on Nov. 5. It includes characters such as Brewster, who will open the Roost café on the second floor of the museum, and the sea shanty singing Kapp’n, who will take you to different islands with his boat. There will also be newly opened shops in the plaza on Harv’s Island, including Katrina’s fortune-telling shop. You’ll be able to enjoy abilities such as cooking and growing vegetables, Gyroids can now be dug up from the ground, and as Resident Representative, you can even establish ordinances that reduce the rate at which weeds grow or make all the residents get up early in the morning. Have fun exploring the new experiences on your island getaway!

Activities:

Get Cozy With Animal Crossing: New Horizons Prizes – Enter the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cozy Winter sweepstakes for a chance to win cute and cuddly prizes that may inspire you to turn up the heat on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay!*** Prizes include a Mink Sherpa plush blanket and a Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Board Game. Check out the full details at https://my.nintendo.com/news/5af0557dd894a076.

– Get your hands on a new reward inspired by the game! Use your My Nintendo reward points**** to redeem a 2021 birthday calendar to download and print. Now you’ll be able to celebrate the birthdays of your favorite characters from the series, including the newly added characters from the Nov. 5 update. To find out how to redeem your Platinum Points visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/99dcf38e0d469745. Become the Ultimate Warrior – Attention bounty hunters – there’s still time to enter the My Nintendo Metroid Dread Sweepstakes ending on Nov. 8.***** Prizes include HD metal wall art featuring Samus and an E.M.M.I. robot, a Metroid Dread Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, a Slim Case for Nintendo Switch from PowerA and a Metroid Dread Men’s Hoodie Sweatshirt. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a066dd359423fb69.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on New Nintendo 3DS:

* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

** Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.

**** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

