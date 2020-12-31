Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo Download: Happy New Year!

12/31/2020 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005020/en/

Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demos:

  • Rev up Your Engines for Some Nitro-Fueled Fun – Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. Until Jan. 5, 2021, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to take the game for a spin for some authentic racing fun.* With 40 courses, customizable vehicles, a robust set of game modes and a ton of characters to unlock, you’ll be able to have plenty of nitro-fueled adventures, with the option of local play or online multiplayer.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit http://support.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aOREA MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - OREA
AQ
09:07aALPHA BANK A E : Approval of the Stock Options Plan Regulation providing for the option right to receive newly-issued shares of the Bank and granting of Stock Options Rights
PU
09:06aCENTRAL GARDEN & PET : To Acquire Green Garden
BU
09:05aCassiar Gold Announces Management Changes
NE
09:05aHere To Serve Announces Fiscal 2020 Earnings
NE
09:05aRaise Production Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions
NE
09:04aEUROPE : European stocks end 2020 down as tighter UK lockdowns weigh
RE
09:03aNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index
PR
09:02aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : IAG rejigs board following Brexit deal, BA receives funding
RE
09:02aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Happy New Year!
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ