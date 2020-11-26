Nintendo Download: Turf-Based Combat

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Empire of Sin – A new strategy game brought to you by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive, Empire of Sin puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of Prohibition-era Chicago. Slip into the shoes of one of fourteen historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire and defend your turf. Slug it out in turn-based combat to expand your territory – or send a message to opposing gangs. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there. Break a leg! Empire of Sin will be available on Dec. 1.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Treat yourself to big savings on select digital games for your Nintendo Switch system when you shop the Nintendo Cyber Deals sale! You can purchase and download games to play right away – just head over to Nintendo.com or to Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points* on qualifying digital purchases. This sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 2, so take advantage of this time to save up to 50% on a variety of great games. Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

