Nintendo : Offers a Special Fortnite Nintendo : Switch Bundle on Cyber Monday

Fortnite fans, rejoice! (And while you’re at it, show off your best emotes!) Starting now, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The bundle represents a great value, and includes a uniquely decorated Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle. The Wildcat Bundle is an in-game pack that includes cosmetic items like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit. For a list of participating retailers, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals.

Starting now, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

“When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it’s in TV or handheld mode,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time.”

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, Nintendo is hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games.

Digital versions of additional titles, such as Undertale, Rune Factory 4 Special, Hollow Knight and others are also featured in promotions through select retailers.

For those looking to pick up a gift for an Animal Crossing fan this year or even jump in on the fun themselves, The Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system is also available at participating retailers for purchase at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy. Start feeling those tranquil island vibes with the inviting imagery of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

