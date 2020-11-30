Log in
Nintendo : Offers a Special Fortnite Nintendo : Switch Bundle on Cyber Monday

11/30/2020 | 12:01am EST
Bundle Includes Uniquely Decorated Nintendo Switch Hardware, the Fortnite Game Pre-Installed and In-Game Extras

Fortnite fans, rejoice! (And while you’re at it, show off your best emotes!) Starting now, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The bundle represents a great value, and includes a uniquely decorated Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle. The Wildcat Bundle is an in-game pack that includes cosmetic items like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit. For a list of participating retailers, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005029/en/

Starting now, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it’s in TV or handheld mode,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time.”

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, Nintendo is hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games.

Game

Discount

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

20%

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

40%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

33%

Cuphead

25%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

33%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country

33%

Hades

20%

Super Mario Party

33%

Just Dance 2021

40%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

50%

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

50%

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

50%

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

50%

DOOM

50%

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

60%

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

50%

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

20%

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

50%

The Outer Worlds

50%

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS

50%

Two Point Hospital

50%

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

33%

The Last Campfire

30%

DAEMON X MACHINA

33%

Catherine: Full Body

40%

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition

40%

Burnout Paradise Remastered

40%

New Super Lucky’s Tale

30%

CARRION

25%

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy

40%

Knights and Bikes

25%

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

50%

The Long Dark

33%

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

50%

SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2

25%

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD

40%

RUINER

50%

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

32%

Castle Crashers Remastered

40%

Terraria

50%

WHAT THE GOLF?

30%

Slay the Spire

40%

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

70%

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

50%

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

49%

Mortal Kombat 11

70%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

30%

Fe

75%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

50%

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

35%

Katana ZERO

40%

Coffee Talk

25%

Superliminal

30%

SUPERHOT

40%

Digital versions of additional titles, such as Undertale, Rune Factory 4 Special, Hollow Knight and others are also featured in promotions through select retailers.

For those looking to pick up a gift for an Animal Crossing fan this year or even jump in on the fun themselves, The Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system is also available at participating retailers for purchase at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy. Start feeling those tranquil island vibes with the inviting imagery of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS family of systems, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and Wii U systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2020
