Nintendo Switch Early Black Friday Deals 2020 Reviewed by Deal Tomato

11/06/2020 | 03:43am EST

The best early Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles and bundles

Black Friday researchers are comparing all the top early Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest savings on Nintendo Switch bundles, games, accessories and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals:

More Nintendo Deals:

In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals for more deals at the moment. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With its hybrid design and deep library of engaging games, the Nintendo Switch has rocketed as the top-selling console in the US for the past year. Nintendo Switch bundles that include top titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey provide excellent value for gamers of all ages. Detachable Joy-Con controllers and the Switch dock allow users to use the Nintendo Switch as a home console with their TV. Those who prefer handheld gaming only can opt for the Nintendo Switch Lite, which has a unibody design and is available at a lower price.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
