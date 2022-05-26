Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nippon Steel sees seamless pipe business back in profit thanks to increased gas drilling

05/26/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.'s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.5 steelmaker, expects its seamless pipe business will return to a profit this year from a loss last year as gas drilling activity is on the rise to meet higher demand for non-Russian fuel.

"We are getting an increasing number of inquiries for seamless pipes as demand for non-Russian gas is growing," Takahiro Mori, executive vice president, told Reuters on Wednesday, citing the Middle East as an example of where demand is coming from.

"Our seamless pipe business will definitely turn to black ink this financial year as the weak yen also helps," he said.

Japan's leading steelmaker is among the world's top makers of high-end seamless pipes used for drilling oil and gas.

The once highly-profitable business had been hit in recent years both by a slowdown in oil and gas exploration due governments' ongoing campaigns to switch away from fossil fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the recent surge in demand and prices for gas, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has spurred investment in production.

Nippon could also find increased sales opportunities as a result of Russia and Ukraine being unable to export as much pig iron and semi-finished steel products, Mori said, before adding a cautionary note.

"Even if there are positive aspects in supply, the negative aspects in demand and raw materials prices are far outweighing them," he said.

Nippon Steel has reported a net profit of 637 billion yen ($5 billion) for the year ended March 31, the highest since its acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries in 2012.

The strong performance stemmed from demand improving after a slump caused by the pandemic, and from Nippon Steel's ability to pass on soaring materials costs to key customers such as automakers.

Nippon Steel did not provide a forecast for this year, but Mori said it aims to generate at least 600 billion yen in business profit without one-off factors, against 690 billion yen a year earlier, while also seeking to raise product prices by 30,000-40,000 yen ($236-$315) a tonne to cushion soaring costs.

The biggest risk for Nippon Steel, Mori said, would be if raw material prices kept rising while the steel market stagnated.

However, he expected the steel market to improve, and noted that Chinese steel mills were unprofitable at current prices for steel.

"Global steel demand in 2022 will likely remain flat from last year, but we are not pessimistic as we see growth prospects in our main battlegrounds like India and the United States," Mori said.

($1 = 126.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pAl Jazeera TV to refer killing of its journalist to ICC - statement
RE
01:36pUK tax plan incentivizes oil, gas producers to pump more fossil fuels
RE
01:31pSecurity forces descend on capital as Sudanese protests enter eighth month
RE
01:27pMusk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid
RE
01:26pFrance and Australia say they are ready to rebuild bilateral relations
RE
01:24pChevron streamlines top operations management as U.S. oil role grows
RE
01:23pU.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states
RE
01:20pU.S. Senate Republicans block bill to battle white supremacy
RE
01:19pEasyJet says 200 flights cancelled due to IT issues
RE
01:16pAbbott developing tests for monkepox
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
2Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
3CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
4U.S. labor market hot, but declining profits cast shadow over economy
5Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS