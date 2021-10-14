Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nippon Steel sues Toyota, Baosteel for patent infringement

10/14/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.'s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said on Thursday it had filed patent infringement lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) with a Tokyo district court.

Nippon Steel is seeking 20 billion yen ($176 million) in damages from each company, alleging the two firms have infringed on its patents on non-oriented magnetic steel sheets that are used in electric vehicles, it said in a statement.

Two of Japan's manufacturing giants, the country's biggest steelmaker and automaker, slugging it out in court is a rare occurrence and signifies the high stakes involved in materials production as the global low-carbon revolution takes hold.

"Such expressions of dissatisfaction are unusual in Japan," Thanh Ha Pham, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo, said on Friday.

Toyota said in a statement to Reuters the suit was "very regrettable" and that it had found no patent infringement issues.

"Electrical steel sheets are indispensable materials for automobile electrification and are one of our key products aimed at helping decarbonisation for cars, electrical products and power plants" a Nippon Steel spokesperson said.

This is the first time Nippon Steel has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Toyota, the spokesperson added. Nippon Steel is a longstanding steel supplier for Toyota and other Japanese automakers.

"We confirmed that there was no infringement of another company's patent before concluding a contract" with Baosteel to supply electromagnetic steel sheets, Toyota said.

Baosteel said it did not agree with Nippon's claims and it would "firmly" defend its rights and interests.

Nippon Steel, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output, also filed a petition for a preliminary injunction prohibiting Toyota from manufacturing and selling motor-driven vehicles that use the electrical steel sheets allegedly violating its patents.

The company decided to take legal action after it could not reach a resolution through discussions with both companies, it said.

The steelmaker declined to give further details, including the names of the Toyota products and the size of their sales.

Nippon Steel shares rose 0.1% on Friday, while Toyota was up the same amount as the Nikkei 225 rose more than 1%. Baosteel was down 0.3%.

($1 = 113.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Ju-min Park, Maki Shiraki, Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; additional reporting by Min Zhang in Taiyuan; Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan, Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -0.37% 8.04 End-of-day quote.35.13%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.48% 1985.5 End-of-day quote.24.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aChina coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes
RE
12:27aRICHARD BRANSON : Stocks to Rise, Bolstered -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Bolstered by Wall Street Rally
DJ
12:24aIndonesia Sept trade surplus beats estimates on strong commodities
RE
12:23aChina tells some banks to further cut amount of cash-management products sold - sources
RE
12:21aJapan's core prices to see first rise in 18 months, export growth to slow
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aJapan's Q3 growth forecast trimmed further on COVID-19 drag
RE
12:05aJapan q3 annualised gdp growth forecast cut to +0.8%, raised to +4.5% in q4 (+1.2%, +4.4% in sept poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 gdp seen +3.2%, fy2022 +2.8% (from +3.3%, +2.7% in sept poll)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill
2Fed, nearing bond-buying 'taper,' remains divided on inflation
3Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China, cites 'challenging' environme..
4U.S. port's supply chain fix challenge: selling 24/7 shifts
5SP A/S : Singapore electricity providers hit by global power crunch qui..

HOT NEWS