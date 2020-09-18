Niraku GC : CSR Report 2020 0 09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CSR REPORT 2020 CSR REPORT 2020 Introduction NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS, INC. ("NGCH" or the "Company") is a leader in the pachinko hall management industry in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture. From more than 60 years' experience in pachinko hall management, NGCH (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "NIRAKU Group") believes that focusing on ESG, including contributing to our local and regional community, is crucial for management with our origin from management philosophy. CSR Report 2020 reports on the Group's activities for enhancing corporate values over the longer term. We would be pleased if this report offers all of our stakeholders the opportunity to understand NIRAKU Group's initiatives. About this report This CSR report discloses information related to the environmental, social and governance (the "ESG") aspects of NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS, INC. in conformity with the Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "ESG Guidelines"). *For information on governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of Annual Report 2020. Since our Group's main activity is the management of pachinko halls operated by our subsidiary, NIRAKU Corporation (the "NIRAKU"), the contents of this report will focus primarily on NIRAKU's ESG initiatives. Except where specifically noted, this report covers the period from 1 April 2019 through 31 March 2020, the same period covered by the Annual Report. The executive officer responsible for risk management ("CRMO") has compiled this report and the Board of Directors has approved it. CSR REPORT 2020 01 Message from our CEO We are committed to work with the entire community in contributing to development in order to make the world more "happy, enjoyable, and fun." Ever since our founding in 1950, we have cherished our connections with local communities. This attitude has been passed down through the NIRAKU management philosophy of being "happy, enjoyable, and fun." As time change and societies continue to diversify, social expectations and roles of corporations are changing on a global scale, and the responsibilities that we are required to fulfill will only continue to expand. In order to meet these demands, we always return to our management philosophy and strive to take action, both internally and externally. Ever since our founding, we have operated under the principle that "the company is a public institution of our society." We carry out our business activities in good faith, premised on strengthening corporate governance and ensuring thorough compliance, as well as delivering "happy, enjoyable, and fun" to countless local residents through our products and services, aiming to help achieve a society enabling people to lead vibrant, enjoyable lives in harmony with a diversity of others. This is the responsibility to society that we need to fulfill, and in the process of achieving this, we believe our CSR activities can provide a genuine response to issues facing local communities. Hisanori TANIGUCHI, President and Chief Executive Officer, NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS, INC. CSR REPORT 2020 02 Management Philosophy Making life happy, enjoyable, and fun Happy Time Creation By making world happy, enjoyable , and fun, we create a happy time for people. Corporate Guidelines Corporate Guidelines, Policy to Realize our Management Philosophy Customers For the benefit of everyone who uses NIRAKU Regional Employees Communities For the Community For those who and Business Partners work at NIRAKU CSR REPORT 2020 03 C O N T E N T S CSR Initiatives and Stakeholder Engagement 05 Basic CSR Policy & CSR Mechanisms 06 Action What is Active Local Engine? 08 01 For communities Charitable & volunteer activities 09 Activities at halls / Company-wide activities Social contribution activities 10 Support for sports promotions / Participation in and sponsorship of festivals and events / Measures against addiction Action 02 For customers Ensuring players can enjoy safe and secure play 12 Measures against addiction 13 Basic policy Other specific efforts 14 Measures to prevent children being left in vehicles / Measures to prevent passive smoking For the safety of our customers (About AED) / Evacuation drill & evacuation guidance in the event of disaster, based on our BCP / Installation of "All Gender" restrooms Action 03 For employees Our approach to human resources 17 Creating a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role 18 Promotion of Women's Participation / Iku-Boss Declaration / Support for each prospective female employee / Participation in study sessions for women / NIRAKU MERRIST Corporation Developing human resources and revitalizing the organization 22 Education and training system Creating a pleasant work environment 23 Developing the work environment Main employee support systems / Labor relations Action Our approach to the environment 26 04 For environment Environmental Management 27 Reducing electricity use and electricity costs 28 Introducing LED lighting / Reducing power consumption at halls / Solar power generation at Business Center Preserve the environment 29 Effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions / Initiatives to conserve resources Action 05 For trust Policy on compliance 31 Code of conduct and compliance system 32 Industry-Leading Compliance System for Entertainment Business Law Preventing Unfair Competition Prevention of fraud and corruption Risk management policy 34 Risk management regulations 35 Anti Money Laundering / BCP (Business Continuity Plan) Report Disclosure Indexes 36 Feedback form 38 CSR REPORT 2020 04 CSR REPORT 2020 CSR Initiatives and Stakeholder Engagement The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has responsibility for CSR-related strategies, including determining the risk evaluation related to CSR for NIRAKU Group, engaging in appropriate and effective CSR risk management, and keeping internal control system in place. NIRAKU Group's employees from different departments considered and identified CSR-related material issues and assessed their importance to the NIRAKU Group's business and all of its stakeholders by reviewing daily work and internal discussions. As a result, this report addresses in detail the areas we believe are important from a CSR perspective. During the reporting period, NIRAKU Group was not aware of any non-compliance with laws and regulations that have significant impact on the NIRAKU Group relating to areas of material issues. We solicit feedback from all of the stakeholders to make this report's preparation process as inclusive as possible. For more detailed information about the feedback, please refer to "Feedback Form" at the end of this report. CSR REPORT 2020 05 B a s i c C S R P o l i c y At NIRAKU, under our management philosophy-"By making world happy, enjoyable, and fun, we provide a happy time for people"-the Company itself, our halls, and all our employees are committed as good corporate citizens contributing to sustainable development, both in our relations with society as a whole and with local communities. C S R M e c h a n i s m s < Mission > By making world happy, enjoyable, We will continue to create value with and fun, we create a happy time for our CSR policy based on medium- to people. long-term management strategies. Creating new value Solving social Consideration for issues through environment & society business in business processes P r a c t i c e o f m a n a g e m e n t p h i l o s o p h y & N - S O U L CSR REPORT 2020 06 Action 01 For communities For the Community and Business Partners CSR REPORT 2020 07 CSR REPORT 2020 What is Active Local Engine? "Active Local Engine" is a collective term for CSR activities based on our fundamental CSR policy of creating connections with local communities through various activities. At NIRAKU, our local halls play a major role in addressing the issues of how to thrive in harmony with local communities. One of these activities is the "Active Local Engine." Specifically, we bring together some minor fun and enjoyable things in each hall's local business area, create common talking points with our customers and local residents, we share things that are fun and enjoyable. In addition, our regular CSR activities among local communities and charitable donation activities are pursued under this unified concept. CSR REPORT 2020 08 Action 01 For communities Charitable & volunteer activities We carry out support activities through donations and charitable activities for local governments and charities in areas close to our halls. Other initiatives We donate a portion of profits to affiliated organizations through the Okashi Project, featuring PB prizes including donations, which is underway at all NIRAKU halls, as well as through the Fukushima Firebonds Support Project, which is underway at some halls in Fukushima Prefecture. Our initiatives also include donating pachinko machines and slot machines no longer in use at halls to nearby social welfare organizations. Participation in various volunteer activities Since the Great East Japan Earthquake on 11 March 2011, we have participated in various Company-wideactivities volunteer activities undertaken by the Tohoku Branch of the Pachinko Industry Association (Nichiyukyo). Sponsorship and cooperation for blood donation activities We support and cooperate with blood donation activities organized by the Heartful Saturday Blood Donation Promotion Executive Committee. CSR REPORT 2020 09 Action 01 For communities Social contribution activities As part of our social contribution activities, we principally provide support in the fields of culture and environment, education, employment, and so on. Support for sports promotions Sponsorship agreement with Fukushima Firebonds At NIRAKU, we support the development of basketball, which offers dreams and hope. To demonstrate our commitment to their vision, we have entered a sponsorship agreement with the local Fukushima Firebonds professional basketball team, which was established in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 11 March 2011, as a gesture of hope for the children who will go on to form the next generation. For each home match, 30 people are invited free of charge to the NIRAKU seats for wheelchair users and others with disabilities. Participation in and sponsorship of festivals and events r Sukagawa City's Shakadogawa Fireworks Display During the Shakadogawa Fireworks Display held in Sukagawa City (Fukushima Prefecture) every August, NIRAKU opens up its entire Sukagawa hall free of charge, pro-actively interacting with the local community by conducting 24-hour charity fundraising activities, donating proceeds from stall sales, and hosting and managing events on our premises. "Brightening up Koriyama-fun with tree illuminations!" Every November, NIRAKU sponsors a workshop entitled "Brightening up Koriyama-fun with tree illuminations!", which is held at local vocational schools, NIRAKU hall lounges, etc.; and is aimed at local residents, elementary school students, and NIRAKU hall patrons. For about 2 months in winter, the Big Tree Pageant Festa in Koriyama light-up event is decorated with colorful lampshades depicting people's feelings on the theme of "When things are fun and happy"-this brighten up the winter months around Koriyama Station. r Community clean-up activities around our halls We regularly perform clean-ups in the areas around our hall locations. Every year, all our halls take part in National Clean Day, an activity organized by the Pachinko Industry Association (Nichiyukyo). Measures against addiction We consider measures against gambling and other dependency and fixation issues to be the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of pachinko hall companies, and we are proactively working on anti-dependency measures under our basic policy of "responsible gaming". Focusing on the four basic cornerstones of (1) educating employees; (2) encouraging prevention; (3) maintaining a safety net; and (4) harmony with local communities, we will continue to implement measures to prevent excessive fixation and prevent expansion of problems. The 1st "Seminar on Awareness for Dependency Measures: Knowing about Pachinko Dependency and Thinking About Dependency Countermeasures" On Wednesday, 15 May 2019, as part of an awareness week held in recognition of Japan's Basic Law for Countermeasures against Gambling Dependencies, we held a free seminar for 49 people who involved or interested in dependency issues. This seminar was conducted in two parts with the aim of deepening understanding of the nature of gambling dependency and the problems and background of pachinko dependency, as well as providing a forum for local residents to discuss the state of future counter- measures. The 2nd "Pachinko Dependency Study Session in Koriyama" On Friday, 8 November 2019, a free seminar was held for about 80 people involved with pachinko and local community support. This seminar was held with the aim of providing a place for mutual sharing of countermeasures implemented by pachinko providers to address dependency and discuss local support and initiatives. CSR REPORT 2020 10 Action 02 For customers For the benefit of everyone who uses NIRAKU CSR REPORT 2020 11 CSR REPORT 2020 Ensuring players can enjoy safe and secure play The NIRAKU Group is working to further improve the gaming environment and customer service from customers perspective, based on our "customer-oriented" action guidelines. Our goal is to create halls where local residents can unwind and enjoy some relaxing moments in the spirit of friendship, so that even visitors who don't play pachinko or slot machines will feel at ease when stopping by. CSR REPORT 2020 12 Action 02 For customers Measures against addiction Responsible gaming Basic policy With regard to excessive fixation that may be caused by the gaming we provide, NIRAKU takes responsibility for making efforts to prevent and minimize this. New way of thinking Responsible gaming Encouraging prevention and awareness-raising to prevent problems arising

We now work to prevent the occurrence of problems by addressing preventive measures at earlier stage. 1 Educating employees 2 Encouraging prevention Training employees with accurate knowledge can lead to early detection and preventing customers from excessive fixation. We encourage suitable methods of gaming and healthy behavioral habits, and we offer appropriate support so that our customers can enjoy gaming in a safe and reasonable way. Responsible gaming 3 Maintaining a safety net 4 Harmony with local communities Working in conjunction with support groups and recovery facilities, we endeavor to help customers with problems head toward recovery at an early stage. We maintain a safety net for the local area around each of our halls. We also cooperate and coordinate with existing consultation services and support groups. Through the above activities, we create gaming halls that help local residents to enjoy gaming in safe and peace of mind. Our halls exist with the support of the local community. We contribute in turn to the development of the local community so that customers and local residents know that they can play with peace of mind at NIRAKU-so they are happy that NIRAKU is there. CSR REPORT 2020 13 Action 02 For customers Other specific efforts Preventing incidents by patrolling the parking lots Measures to prevent children being left in vehicles NIRAKU is committed to preventing incidents stemming from children from being left in cars. In all halls that have parking lots, hall employees patrol the parking lots once every hour from May to October and once every two hours from November to April, inspecting vehicles for any children left inside. During the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020, nothing abnormal was discovered during these inspections and no incidents occurred. Creating relaxing spaces where both smokers and non-smokers can feel at ease Measures to prevent passive smoking Following amendment of the Health Promotion Act, from April 2020, pachinko halls have been non-smoking, as a general rule, all NIRAKU halls have been completely separated into smoking and non-smoking areas. With this revision of the law, NIRAKU will continue to improve the gaming environment in order to provide relaxing spaces where smokers and non-smokers alike can feel at ease, and where patrons can play in a safe, secure environment every day. CSR REPORT 2020 14 Action 02 For customers Other specific efforts Being well prepared brings peace of mind for all our customers For the safety of our customers (About AED) We started installing AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) in 2010 and we completed AED installation in all halls and sales offices by January 2011. Additionally, all employees undergo training using simple cardiopulmonary resuscitation simulation kits. Currently, in order to prevent our AEDs from becoming unusable due to age and deterioration and to maintain the top level of emergency readiness, we have entered into a service agreement with a security company to provide comprehensive services ranging from AED maintenance to training. Training content By watching the accompanying DVD (about 40 minutes), trainees learn the importance of life, the importance of the first discoverer, chest compres- sions, and the correct usage and significance of AEDs. Trainees open the CPR training box, prepare pseudo-AED and AED pads, practice exercise strength by performing chest compressions and applying proper timing and pressure on plastic molded heart equipment. Earning our customers' trust by supporting safety Evacuation drill & evacuation guidance in the event of disaster, based on our BCP Countless customers visit our pachinko halls every day. NIRAKU works to ensure our customers' safety by complying with the Fire Service Act, offering disaster preventive education for our employees as well as conducting firefighting training (twice annually), firefighting equipment inspection (twice annually), and fire prevention target inspection (once annually) at all our halls. Based on our experiences of disaster in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake, we formulated our BCP (Business Continuity Plan) in 2017 and commenced periodic training in the event of natural disasters. Through these efforts, we aim to further raise every single employee's awareness of disaster readiness and ensure we are as prepared as possible for disasters. Drills Fire drills 2 x per year Firefighting equipment inspection 2 x per year Fire prevention inspections 1x per year Creating an environment where diverse patrons can feel at ease "All Gender" restrooms are installed in halls so that customers can use them with peace of mind, regardless of disability and without gender restrictions. Installation of "All Gender" restrooms CSR REPORT 2020 15 Action 03 For employees For all those who work at NIRAKU CSR REPORT 2020 16 CSR REPORT 2020 Our approach to human resources At NIRAKU, we believe that all our workers represent valuable assets, and we view them as human capital whose value increases as we invest in them. Based on this notion, we constantly invest in education and training, and strive to cultivate a corporate culture that makes the most of the abilities of each and every employee. We will continue to build a better corporate culture. Meanwhile, we take a proactive stance to provide an equal room to grow for all employees and promote the organizational activation by developing human capital with capabilities to make innovation happens. We are in compliance with Japanese laws related to labour, including but not limited to compensation and dismissals, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination and other benefits and welfare; safety working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. CSR REPORT 2020 17 Creating a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role NIRAKU strives to create a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role, and is committed to creating a work environment in which all employees of diverse values and lifestyles can display their own abilities and individuality. CSR REPORT 2020 18 Action 03 For employees Creating a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role Promoting a pleasant work environment for all employees Promotion of Women's Participation We are working to provide a comfortable working environment to help all employees not only find employment opportunities, but to improve their abilities and develop their careers. Through these initiatives, we are working to support the achievement of the ideal work-life balance while striving to promote success for women. Eruboshi Mark Obtained In March 2017, NIRAKU was granted Level 3* Eruboshi certification by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, for excellent implementation of initiatives to promote the success of women. Platinum Kurumin Mark Obtained NIRAKU had already been granted the Kurumin Mark by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare as a "company that supports child care" based on the Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children, but in recognition of efforts at an even higher level, NIRAKU was awarded the Platinum Kurumin Mark in September 2019. Number of managers/Proportion of female employees Five criteria Year 2017 2018 2019 Recruitment Total 160 114 120 Continuing employment Number of male managers 147 109 115 Ways of working, including work hours etc. Number of female managers 13 5 5 Proportion of female managers Proportion of female managers 8.1% 4.4% 4.2% Diverse career courses ※For change in the executive division by personnel institutional change in fiscal year 2018, it decreases overall. By encouraging male employees to take leave for the Achieved Initiative 1 purpose of child care taking, we have increased the rate of male employees who take paternity leave after a child's birth or who take special leave when their wives give birth to 50% or more. As an initiative enabling women raising children to Achieved Initiative 2 continue working and play active roles, we hold seminars for employees who are raising children, aimed to encourage career development among seminar participants. CSR REPORT 2020 19 Action 03 For employees Creating a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role Iku-Boss Declaration Iku-Boss Declaration is recommended by local governments all over Japan. NIRAKU Corporation, in agreement with the activities of the Iku-Boss Declaration as pursued by Fukushima Prefecture, issued an Iku-Boss Declaration in March 2017. Support for each prospective female employee Regarding work-life balance, we try to match prospective female employees with senior female employees with extensive experience, so they can discuss specifics about systems and well-being and deepen their understanding of work-life balance. Participation in study sessions for women Number of group's employees 2020.3.31 Through their participation in various study sessions, we are working to improve women's skills and create a pleasant working environment. employees 1,462 female 614 male 848 42% 58% CSR REPORT 2020 20 Action 03 For employees Creating a corporate culture in which diverse human resources can play an active role A special subsidiary company expanding the scope of deploying people with disabilities NIRAKU MERRIST Corporation Based on its policy of contributing to the development of local communi- ties, the NIRAKU Group has achieved the legally mandated rate of employment of people with disabilities. In February 2010, we established a special subsidiary, NIRAKU MERRIST Corporation, to promote employment of persons with disabilities. At NIRAKU MERRIST Corporation, we are working to create an environment where people with disabilities can actively work and expand the scope of their employment, such as cleaning and weeding of halls and premises, and cleaning and management of company housing and training centers. As a result, in 2016, NIRAKU received a commendation from the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare at a national award ceremony to recognize and celebrate employment of persons with disabilities. Number of employees with disabilities employees employment Statutory rate employment rate 2020 43 3.4% 2.2% 2019 45 3.3% 2.0% 2018 42 3.3% 2.0% 2017 47 3.4% 2.0% CSR REPORT 2020 21 Action 03 For employees Developing human resources and revitalizing the organization Implementation of training at various levels Focusing on leadership development, we encourage the fostering of a positive corporate culture, as well as working to develop leaders at the management level through our unique training program in order to discover human resources who will lead the future. Education and training system r Training system Grade I II III IV V VI Crew Assistant Manager Store Area Director Manager Manager General Position New employees Manager Staff Executive Officer Job General personnel Junior management Mid-level Senior Top management management management Core training Compliance Harassment Basic training Practical business Practical business Sales (NIRAKU history, pachinko Practical business training training training Department basics, amusement (Marketing/Sales/Labour Management) (basics of managing figures) (Sales/Labour Management) industry law basics) Training by External lectures department/ for management by level Staff Seminars in various specialist areas(External) leaders Business Skills (intermediate) Business Skills (advanced) OJT On-the-job training from superiors & trainers CSR REPORT 2020 22 Action 03 For employees Creating a pleasant work environment A complete system granting peace of mind for every individual's approach to work Developing the work environment In order to prevent occupational accidents and occupational illness in the workplace, we have instituted a company-wide safety and health management system by appointing a comprehensive safety and health manager to our business center (headquarters), as well as hygiene managers and industrial health physicians (safety and health promotion personnel for small-scale workplaces with fewer than 50 employees) for each workplace. We seek to gain an understanding of the actual situation and health and safety issues at each workplace. In regard to health management, in addition to regular health exami- nations, we have instituted both in-house and external consultation services, including NIRAKU Hotline (an internal reporting service) and EAP (mental health support), and we strive to prevent overwork by employing industrial health physicians to conducts checks of lengthy work hours and encouraging our employees to take annual paid leave. Number of occupational accidents and total number of working days lost Accidents involving lost work time Accidents not involving lost work time Total number of working days lost Trends of paid vacation acquisition rate 71.2% 71.1% 71.8% 2016 2017 2018 ※Currently,KPIs on 2019 are not available. r Health checkup rate 49 13 99.8% 99.8% 99.9% 4 13 12 130 131 7 2017 2018 2019 4 2017 2018 2019 Trend of monthly average overtime hours 5.8h5.1h5.9h r Work-related injuries severity rate ※ For the year ended 31 March 2020 ※Calculated based on the Group in Japan 0.02 The work-related severity rate is calculated by the number of lost work days divided by total working hours multiplied by 1,000. This indicates the severity of labor accidents. 2017 2018 2019 CSR REPORT 2020 23 Action 03 For employees Creating a pleasant work environment Supporting future asset formation of our employees Main employee support systems We have introduced a defined contribution system (having introduced a matching contribution system in 2016), a property savings system, and an employee shareholder system to support asset formation of employees in the mid- to long-term, as well as a welfare loan system ensuring employees are able to meet financial needs in the event of a disaster or unexpected accident in the family. We have also established systems for childcare leave, family care leave, shortened working hours for childcare, support for returning to work, etc. As a company, we devote great effort helping to achieve work-life balance, enabling employees to choose a variety of work styles and lifestyles that meet their needs at each stage of life. Establishing a sound and positive relationship between labor and management Labor relations The UA Zensen NIRAKU Union (the "Union") was established in 2005, with a collective agreement being signed between NIRAKU and the Union. Since then, we have continued our activities aiming at promoting mutual cooperation between labor and management, developing our business, maintaining and improving the workplace environment, and achieving lifestyles of comfort for union members. Labor-management meetings are held regularly. We encourage active discussion aimed at sharing and resolving issues based on employee opinions for improving working environment and working conditions. Through mutual good communication, we work to establish and maintain sound and positive labor-management relations. CSR REPORT 2020 24 Action 04 For environment In purpose of irreplaceable global environment CSR REPORT 2020 25 CSR REPORT 2020 Our approach to the environment Based on our corporate philosophy of "Being grateful to the Earth, reducing the environmental burden caused by our corporate activities, and supporting individual environmental conservation activities as much as possible", the Group is committed to effective use of resources to help achieve a low-carbon society and is moving ahead with efforts to prevent environmental pollution. Our corporate activities complied with Japanese laws and regulations relating to the environment, including but not limited to air greenhouse gas emissions discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. We have not experienced any legal violations. CSR REPORT 2020 27 Action 04 For environment R e d u c i n g e l e c t r i c i t y u s e a n d e l e c t r i c i t y c o s t s Initiatives to reduce electricity use and electricity costs Introducing LED lighting As part of our initiative to reduce electric power consumption, NIRAKU switched over lighting fixtures in its business center to LED lighting in 2012, the year after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Furthermore, during the 6 years from 2012 to 2017, we switched over all interior and exterior lighting at our halls to LED lighting in order to improve the gaming environment for customers and reduce electricity costs, thereby reducing the amount of electricity consumed by lighting by 66%. Working to reduce contracted power of air-conditioning equipment Reducing power consumption at halls Air-conditioning equipment represents about 50% of total electricity use in our halls, and cutting the amount of electricity used by air conditioning has a powerful effect in reducing electricity consumption. For this reason, in addition to manual temperature management conducted by our hall staff, from 2014 to 2018 we also introduced air conditioning power reduction systems in 18 halls. As a result, contracted power was reduced by 15% compared to pre-installation. In the future, we are planning to introduce this in other halls and newly opened stores while continuing to verify its effect. Power usage 2015 55 51,897 2016 55 51,023 2017 55 50,491 2018 53 48.371 2019 53 46.781 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 (1,000kwh) Proactive use of clean energy Solar power generation at Business Center In June 2012, we started solar power generation-a form of green energy that does not emit CO2-at our business center. About 31.7% of the electricity used in the business center has been supplied by solar power since we commenced operations. In 2019, the amount of electricity so generated was 71,814 kWh. Solar power generation at the Business Center 2015 72,404 2016 71,355 r Percentage of solar power generation 70,408 2017 2018 69,910 30.1% 30.9% 31.7% 71,814 2019 2017 2018 2019 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 (kwh) CSR REPORT 2020 28 Action 04 For environment P r e s e r v e t h e e n v i r o n m e n t Aiming to better achieve a low-carbon society Effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Initiatives to reduce emissions such as greenhouse gases NIRAKU has been designated as a specified business operator under Japan's Energy Saving Act. To make effective use of fuel resources, we are promoting rational use of energy as well as working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by managing air-conditioning equipment in accordance with Japan's chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) gas emission control law. r Greenhouse gas emissions calculated under Japan's Energy Saving Act r Fluorocarbons emissions 2015 27,362 2015 566.0 2016 26,496 2016 507.1 2017 26,097 2017 546.9 2018 25,852 2018 161.2 2019 24,714 2019 235.5 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 (t-Co2 ) 100 200 300 400 500 600 (t-Co2 ) Effectively utilizing limited resources Initiatives to conserve resources In order to scale back the burden on environmental resources, we are promoting paperless distribution of documents for internal meetings. Especially within our sales department, which conduct meetings frequently, we have implemented thorough digitization of materials for distribution via cloud. For our monthly sales policy decision meetings, we have introduced web conferencing with remote areas, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions generated by using transportation as well as saving the cost involved in travel. In addition, the Group collects about 24.4 tons of document waste annually, which is recycled into paper. In addition, we are actively undertaking environmental protection initiatives such as installing water-saving toilets and introducing eco-friendly cars. CSR REPORT 2020 29 Action 05 F o r t r u s t For trust and being responsible as a corporate body CSR REPORT 2020 30 CSR REPORT 2020 Policy on compliance In its own ethical charter, NIRAKU Group declares corporate social responsibility to be the creation of new value in the world through ethical and legally fair management. Following various laws and social norms as a matter of course, we will earn the trust of our customers and of wider society by expressing high ethical standards and morals, thereby fulfilling our corporate social responsibility and continuously striving to contribute to social development. CSR REPORT 2020 31 Action 05 For trust Code of conduct and compliance system Double check system for full compliance with Entertainment business law Industry-Leading Compliance System for Entertainment Business Law In order to fully comply with the Law Controlling Business Affecting Public Morals (a law which regulates the entertainment and amusement business and mandates appropriate business operations), which is one of the most important laws in the management of pachinko halls, NIRAKU operates a double-check system. In our halls, checks are conducted monthly in accordance with legal requirements, and reports are sent to the internal audit team of the sales department. Furthermore, as a backup system, a dedicated team at the business center carries out audits of every store every two months and reports these to the internal audit team. Appointing personnel qualified to handle pachinko & pachislot machines at all stores Preventing Unfair Competition At pachinko halls managed by NIRAKU, in order to prevent illegal remodeling of gaming machines, regardless whether internal or external, all store managers are qualified as gaming machine handlers by the Japan Gaming Business Association (Nichiyukyo), and are subject to regulation as persons responsible for management of installed gaming machines. In addition to obliging store managers to perform full-scale inspections at least once every three months, we constantly collect up-to-date information on illegal behavior both inside and outside the industry, and make use of this to implement specific countermeasures. CSR REPORT 2020 32 Action 05 For trust Code of conduct and compliance system Intensive external monitoring by third-party institutions Prevention of fraud and corruption The Group has established numerous provisions including employment regulations, internal approval regulations, supplier regulations, entertainment policy, and other regulations, including a group ethics charter. This helps to eliminate arbitrary decisions by employees in all transactions, leading to prevention of corruption and illegality. We have also established a business partner selection committee at our headquarters, which conducts appropriate review of corporations and individuals with whom NIRAKU seeks to start new transactions and also determines valid transaction start dates. Corporations and individuals with whom we already conducting transactions are screened once annually, with ongoing transactions, etc. coming under review. We have set up internal and external reporting lines to prevent employees from abusing their positions and established a system to hear the opinions of all stakeholders to prevent any misconduct. External reporting line On the external reporting line, an external consultant (law firm) acts as a buffer between the primary report-taker and the reporting person, accurately communicating the content of all reports to the company director with responsibility and monitoring the situation until corrective action and handling. Internal reporting line As a reporting system for harassment and misconduct, we outsource services to an external law firm. These matters are conveyed accurately to the responsible director of the Company, while maintaining the strict confidentiality of all personal information contained in the reports. This leads to corrective action or handling. Flow of Handling of the Group Hotline Whistleblowing Receiving Parties Interviewing Law Firm (Department in charge) Confirmation and of the facts Responding Parties in question Whistleblower and Other Related Parties Improvement Measure Reporting Recurrence Protection measure CSR REPORT 2020 33 CSR REPORT 2020 Risk management policy Aiming for continuous and stable development of business, and to provide a higher certainty, NIRAKU Group has a Crisis Management Committee that meets regularly. This Committee assesses disasters, accidents, crimes, information security, and other significant risks and determines appropriate countermeasures, while also ensuring the effectiveness of these measures by continuously carrying out monitoring and internal awareness-raising activities through its own Risk Management Sub-committee. CSR REPORT 2020 34 Action 05 For trust Risk management regulations Strengthen discovery of AML risks and working to reduce these Anti Money Laundering We are sparing no efforts in promoting the discovery and reduction of anti-money laundering (AML) risks in pachinko hall management, which is the main business of our Group. All incidents relating to AML are collected by the secretariat under the jurisdiction of the Risk Management Committee and undergo inspection, investigation, and evaluation before being reported to the Corporate Risk Management Officer (CRMO) and the Audit Committee. ※Please refer to www.ngch.co.jp/pdf/AMLPolicy.pdf/ Prompt response in case of emergency BCP (Business Continuity Plan) NIRAKU formulated its BCP (Business Succession Plan) in 2017. As a result, we established systems to rapidly build a crisis management system enabling immediate decision-making and information transmission to minimize risks in the event of emergency. 