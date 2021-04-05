Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nish Tech Announces Formation of Board of Advisors

04/05/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CINCINNATI, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nish Tech, Inc., a leading e-commerce and digital experience consultancy, has announced the formation of a new Board of Advisors. The new Board of Advisors will contribute their collective skills and expertise to guide the leadership team as it executes its plan for expansion and implementation of digital strategies.

Siva Saravanan has been named to the Board of Advisors due to his more than 20 years of experience steering digital strategies and technology solutions for businesses. Through his position of Chief Digital Office Officer at Wavestone, Mr. Saravanan helps Fortune 1000 business and technology leaders accelerate digital transformation. Prior to joining Wavestone US, Mr. Saravanan was CIO and SVP of Business Operations at Reviver, an exciting IoT start-up that creates connected digital license plates to enable true autonomous driving, where he led technology operations, customer digital experience, unified commerce, supply chain, field service operations and the digital agenda. He was also the VP for IT Digital Transformation and Program Delivery at Aristocrat Technologies, where he led the transformation of business systems for the $3B leading high-tech gaming manufacturer. Mr. Saravanan has supported technology operations in 40+ countries and has built a world class global integrated supply chain network for agility and efficiency.

“We are fortunate to have access to talented individuals who can help us refine and execute our business plan,” said Suresh Devanan, CEO and Founder of Nish Tech. “The formation of the Board of Advisors is a significant milestone and I’m confident that Mr. Saravanan will help strengthen our position as a leader in the digital space. As we start to work with Mr. Saravanan, we look to evaluate additional business leaders to join the Board and contribute to our success.”

About Nish Tech
Nish Tech is a full-service digital experience and e-commerce consultancy that has been helping brands gain a competitive edge in their industries since 2011. As a Sitecore Silver Partner and Episerver (Optimizely) Gold Partner, Nish Tech excels at delivering personalized digital and commerce solutions that improve customer experiences and drive business growth. The Nish Tech team of experts help define and build online strategies and turn brands’ expectations into reality. For more information, please visit nishtechinc.com.

CONTACTS:
Suresh Devanan, CEO & President
Andy Klein, Director of Digital Marketing
513.469.8500
marketing@nishtechinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aBOK FINANCIAL CORP  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aDEFENSESTORM  : Unveils CyberFraud Solution for Financial Institutions
BU
10:16aGROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL  : Reports 5th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA, Record Pro-Forma Revenue of $2M, and Record 73% Cash Margin
BU
10:15aFirst Bank Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10:14aPROXY ADVISORY FIRMS : Aphria shareholders should vote in favour of Tilray deal
AQ
10:14aINMOSUPA SOCIMI S A  : New acquisition building
PU
10:14aMAGNITE  : Are Upfronts on Their Way Out?
PU
10:12aCYTODYN INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.
PR
10:11aGREAT CANADIAN GAMING  : Investment Canada approves Great Canadian Gaming's purchase by U.S. fund
AQ
10:11aPixelle Acquires Two Specialty Papers Businesses
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
2South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record EV deliveries
5Stock Futures Rise After Strong Jobs Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ