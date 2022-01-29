Nissan Announces U.S. Pricing For 2022 TITAN

The 2022 Nissan TITAN is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP4 of $38,010 for the TITAN King Cab 4x2 S model.

Completely redesigned just two model years ago, the 2022 Nissan TITAN checks all the boxes for power, capability, technology, safety features and reliability – plus bold Nissan style and innovation. The standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine is rated at best-in-class 400 horsepower (excluding EVs)5, along with 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission.

Every 2022 TITAN comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technology, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Other advanced available technology includes Nissan Concierge (subscription required, sold separately), which provides owners 24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button. Also available are a Fender® Premium Audio System with 12 speakers (Crew Cab) and class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor6.

The TITAN XD is built on a unique frame and chassis. It has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 15 inches longer than TITAN models (Crew Cab comparison) and 6.5-foot bed.

Every 2022 TITAN comes standard with America’s Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN King Cab:

TITAN S King Cab 4x2 $38,010 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4x2 $43,340 USD TITAN S King Cab 4x4 $41,270 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4x4 $46,600 USD Destination and Handling $1,695.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:

TITAN S Crew Cab 4x2 $39,780 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x2 $43,260 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2 $56,700 USD TITAN S Crew Cab 4x4 $42,940 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x4 $46,420 USD TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $50,900 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $59,980 USD Destination and Handling $1,695.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4:

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4x4 $45,580 USD TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 $49,360 USD TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $55,170 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $63,040 USD Destination and Handling $1,695.

All TITAN models are assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced from Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

