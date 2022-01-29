Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nissan Announces U.S. Pricing For 2022 TITAN

01/29/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 2022 TITAN offers the most standard horsepower and safety features in its class1, backed by America’s Best Truck Limited Warranty2 (excluding EVs)
  • Standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, including Rear Automatic Braking
  • Standard class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning3
  • 2022 TITAN offered in choice of King Cab, Crew Cab and heavy duty TITAN XD 4x4 models

The 2022 Nissan TITAN is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP4 of $38,010 for the TITAN King Cab 4x2 S model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220129005018/en/

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2022 TITAN (Photo: Business Wire)

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2022 TITAN (Photo: Business Wire)

Completely redesigned just two model years ago, the 2022 Nissan TITAN checks all the boxes for power, capability, technology, safety features and reliability – plus bold Nissan style and innovation. The standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine is rated at best-in-class 400 horsepower (excluding EVs)5, along with 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission.

Every 2022 TITAN comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technology, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Other advanced available technology includes Nissan Concierge (subscription required, sold separately), which provides owners 24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button. Also available are a Fender® Premium Audio System with 12 speakers (Crew Cab) and class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor6.

The TITAN XD is built on a unique frame and chassis. It has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 15 inches longer than TITAN models (Crew Cab comparison) and 6.5-foot bed.

Every 2022 TITAN comes standard with America’s Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN King Cab:

TITAN S King Cab 4x2

$38,010 USD

TITAN SV King Cab 4x2

$43,340 USD

TITAN S King Cab 4x4

$41,270 USD

TITAN SV King Cab 4x4

$46,600 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:

TITAN S Crew Cab 4x2

$39,780 USD

TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x2

$43,260 USD

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2

$56,700 USD

TITAN S Crew Cab 4x4

$42,940 USD

TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x4

$46,420 USD

TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4

$50,900 USD

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4

$59,980 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2022 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4:

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4x4

$45,580 USD

TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4x4

$49,360 USD

TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4

$55,170 USD

TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4

$63,040 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

All TITAN models are assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced from Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

For more information on the 2022 TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

  1. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2022 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figure based on Premium Fuel Only. Safety technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and features. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.
  2. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward’s in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation (excluding EVs) v. 2022 TITAN. Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of publication.
  3. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2022 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Claim based on ability to see up to 2 vehicles ahead. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning cannot prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturer websites.
  4. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,695.
  5. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2022 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figure based on Premium Fuel Only. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.
  6. Available feature. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2022 TITAN PRO-4X with Premium Package vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturers' websites.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pTerraZero Technologies Inc. Provides one of the First Ever 'Metaverse Mortgages' To a Client, Financing Their Virtual Real Estate Purchase Within the Metaverse
PR
03:41pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Union Pacific Railroad Makes Largest Investment in Wabtec's FLXdrive Battery-Electric Locomotive
PU
03:41pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec is recognized in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index
PU
03:41pDAIMLER : Two cars in the points for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in second race at Diriyah
PU
03:25pBlockchain & NFT Backed Film Crowd Funding Platform MContent Raises $5 Mn in Seed Round Led by Gargash Group & Others
NE
03:07pItaly re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised
RE
03:06pItaly re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised
RE
03:06pFans Cheer Football Team Upon Return From Afcon Games
AQ
02:56pItaly's Mattarella drops retirement plan, stays on as president
RE
02:50pNissan Announces U.S. Pricing For 2022 TITAN
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
3Exclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. conc..
4Goldman Sachs expecting five rate hikes this year
5Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch

HOT NEWS