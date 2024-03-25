STORY: Nissan aims to raise its global sales by 1 million vehicles over the next three years.

And it plans to launch 30 new models in that time.

That's according to the Japanese automaker Monday (March 25), as it announced an update to its medium-term business plan.

Nissan says it will target an operating profit margin of 6% by the end of March 2027, and total shareholder returns of more than 30%.

The carmaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles with its all-battery-powered Leaf.

But its EV efforts have since been outshone by the likes of Tesla and China's BYD.

The automaker now aims to have electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, make up 60% of global sales by the end of the decade.

That's up from a goal of 55% released last year.

The update comes shortly after Nissan and rival Honda said they would consider a strategic partnership to work on key components for EVs and other areas.

Nissan said that of its planned 30 new models, 16 would be electrified.

It also plans to reduce the cost of the next generation of EVs by 30%.