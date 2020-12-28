Nitric Acid Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Market Planning Structure | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., and Dow Inc. will emerge as major nitric acid market participants during 2020-2024

The nitric acid market is expected to grow by 9.92 million tons during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nitric acid market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005241/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitric Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The nitric acid market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nitric Acid Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through various segments such as Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers nitric acid, which is a strong oxidation agent and is used as an essential raw material for the chemical as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. operates its business through various segments such as Ammonia, Granular urea, Urea Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate (AN), and Others. The company offers nitric acid of commercial grade.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business through various segments such as Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The company offers nitric acid, which is yellow in color.

Nitric Acid Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The Nitric acid market is segmented as below:

Application Fertilizers Others

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



The nitric acid market is driven by the growth in the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as economic growth in APAC are expected to trigger the nitric acid market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

