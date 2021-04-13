Log in
Nitya Capital Provides Great Returns for Investors in Latest Sale

04/13/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Houston, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Nitya Capital continues its high climb within the real estate investing world, we are happy to report that we’ve found continued success in the Dallas market! When it comes to meeting the highest returns for the company as well as our investors, we view our continued efforts as a win, win, WIN situation for everyone!

 

Sierra Park Apartments and Residence at Arlington are two prime apartment locations within the Dallas area that we have been happy to showcase for the past few years. During a 3.8-year hold and a 3.5-year hold for Residence at Arlington and Sierra Park respectively, we have exceeded our expectations in terms of our internal rate of return. For the Residence at Arlington, acquired on March 18th, 2017, we have achieved a 25% net IRR and 1.93x net equity. Likewise, for Sierra Park Apartments, acquired on July 7th, 2017, we have achieved a 27% net IRR and 1.66x net equity. Based on these results, we achieved double the investment in total returns for Residence at Arlington and we are headed in a very positive direction when it comes to Sierra Park. We pride ourselves on staying true to our business plan, exiting both properties at a great overall price.

 

For future investors looking for great opportunities such as these, we offer the chance to take part in our new online crowdfunding platform. This current opportunity is specifically designed to help our clients invest in multifamily and commercial office properties without third-party fees, offering an end-to-end solution to develop stronger investment options. For more information, please visit https://nityacapital.com/invest/.

 

Nitya Capital is committed to both our employees and our investors. We humbly thank all our investors for their attention and we strive to continue maximizing our returns in the coming years.

