No: 127, 29 March 2021, Press Release Regarding the Entry into Force on April 1, 2021 of the Protocol Regarding Travel with Identity Cards between the Citizens of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan

The Protocol signed on December 10, 2020 between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which allows both countries' citizens to travel using their national identity cards, will enter into force on April 1, 2021.

Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan travelling directly between the two countries will be able to travel without needing their passports and only by presenting their new generation identity cards.

The new practice starting as of 1 April 2021 will strengthen our already existing strong ties with Azerbaijan as expressed in the motto 'one nation, two states'.