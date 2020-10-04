Log in
No: 227, 4 October 2020, Press Release Regarding the Israeli Plans to Build Additional Illegal Settlements

10/04/2020 | 08:05am EDT

The reports regarding the approval of additional illegal settlements in West Bank by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu constitutes the latest example of Israel's continuing stance as the occupying power in complete disregard of international law and the United Nations resolutions.

This development clearly indicates that Israel has not given up its annexation plans. It also shows that the allegations of some countries that they have prevented these annexation plans by signing normalization agreements with Israel are nothing but a deception.

We once again point out that we do not accept these illegal steps of Israel and call on the international community to resist against the attempts to undermine the rights of the Palestinian people and their aspiration for independence.

The Palestinian territories belong to the Palestinian people. We will not allow this fact to be forgotten. We will continue to stand side by side with our Palestinian brothers and defend the Palestinian cause.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 12:04:03 UTC
