Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

No: 290, 30 August 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Serbia

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay an official visit to Serbia on 31 August-1 September 2021 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Nikola Selaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

All aspects of our bilateral relations, steps for further enhancing the cooperation between Turkey and Serbia and current developments in the region as well as international issues will be addressed during the visit.

As part of the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu is planned to be received by the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

On the occasion of the visit, inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Consulate General in Novi Pazar will also be held.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aUNIBAP : Get to know our colleagues Josefine and Søren
PU
06:32aINVESTINDUSTRIAL ACQUISITION : Business Combination Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aALPA HEAL : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aELLOMAY CAPITAL : Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06:32aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Extraordinary General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
06:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Extension of tenure of Ms.A.Manimekhalai as Executive Director, Canara Bank
PU
06:32aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
06:32aRetail Trade Turnover index grew 2.6%
PU
06:32aMAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aMAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE : announces expansion of Sandersville, Georgia USA facility by 11 acres and update on phase 2 construction (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
4Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold
5Cautious Fed keeps world stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS