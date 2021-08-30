No: 290, 30 August 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Serbia

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay an official visit to Serbia on 31 August-1 September 2021 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Nikola Selaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

All aspects of our bilateral relations, steps for further enhancing the cooperation between Turkey and Serbia and current developments in the region as well as international issues will be addressed during the visit.

As part of the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu is planned to be received by the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

On the occasion of the visit, inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Consulate General in Novi Pazar will also be held.