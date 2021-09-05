Log in
No: 293, 5 September 2021, Press Release Regarding the Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Vincent Biruta, to Turkey

09/05/2021
H.E. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda will pay an official visit to Turkey on 5-8 September 2021 upon the invitation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During the talks, the Ministers will address bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
