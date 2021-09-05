No: 296, 5 September 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of Mr. Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement of the EU Commission to Turkey

Mr. Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement of the EU Commission, will pay an official working visit to Turkey, on 6-7 September 2021.

Along with our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commissioner Varhelyi will meet Ministers of Interior and Trade, as well as high level officials and business circles. He will be briefed on technical aspects of Turkey-EU relations at the Directorate for EU Affairs.

At the meetings, Turkey-EU relations will be discussed in all its dimensions.