No: 358, 25 October 2021, Press Release Regarding the Coup Attempt in the Sudan

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
We are deeply concerned with the news regarding the coup attempt in the Sudan on 25 October 2021.

We underscore our strong expectation that all sides in the Sudan adhere to the commitments within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and refrain from disrupting the transition process.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:08 UTC.


