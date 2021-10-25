No: 358, 25 October 2021, Press Release Regarding the Coup Attempt in the Sudan

We are deeply concerned with the news regarding the coup attempt in the Sudan on 25 October 2021.
We underscore our strong expectation that all sides in the Sudan adhere to the commitments within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and refrain from disrupting the transition process.
