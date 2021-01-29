No: 36, 26 January 2021, Press Release Regarding the Eighth Meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference

The eighth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference will be held through videoconference on 27 January 2021 under co-chairmanship of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey and H.E. Mr. Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2008 aiming at ensuring the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation between Turkey and the Netherlands, these conferences are alternately organized under the co-chairmanship of the Foreign Ministers. The seventh and last meeting of these conferences took place on 11 April 2019 in Amsterdam.

Within the framework of the Eighth Wittenburg Conference on 27 January 2021, four working groups, namely 'Turkey-EU Relations', 'NATO', 'Innovation', 'Turkish-Dutch Community' will convene.

As part of the Conference, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and his Dutch counterpart will also have a bilateral meeting. In this meeting, the Ministers will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and regional developments.