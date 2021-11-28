No: 397, 28 November 2021, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations Between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bilateral political consultations with Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held in Sarajevo on 29 November 2021 under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Josip Brkic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on the Euro-Atlantic integration process of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as our cooperation in regional and international organizations.