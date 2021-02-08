No: 51, 8 February 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar on 9-11 February 2021.

On the occasion of these visits, Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold talks with his counterparts and other high level authorities.

During these meetings, various aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed and views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also get together with the Turkish business people operating in these countries.