No: 6, 6 January 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Spain

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay an official visit to Spain on 8 January 2021, upon the invitation of H.E. Ms. Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.
During the talks between the two Foreign Ministers, Turkish-Spanish bilateral and Turkey-EU relations, as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed.
On the occasion of the visit, the preparations of the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit will also be discussed.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:15:03 UTC