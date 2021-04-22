'No Chavismo here': Peru socialist candidate Castillo seeks to calm jittery markets

LIMA, April 22 (Reuters) - Peruvian socialist presidential
front-runner Pedro Castillo assured the Andean nation on
Thursday he would not nationalize companies and would honor the
rule of law, a move aimed at calming jittery markets after a
second opinion poll showed his lead growing against right-wing
rival Keiko Fujimori.
Castillo remains in pole position to win the presidency in a
second round ballot set for June, according to a Datum
International poll that showed him garnering 41% against 26% for
former lawmaker and three-time presidential candidate Fujimori.
Peru's sprawling mining industry, the world's No. 2 copper
producer, has expressed some alarm about Castillo, who has
gained increasing support in Peru's rural hinterlands and has
proposed to redraft the country's constitution.
But Castillo blasted detractors, telling Radio Exitosa they
had put words in his mouth. "I completely reject those that say
that Pedro Castillo is going to nationalize," he said.
Though the poll revealed a yawning lead for Castillo, it
also showed that 18% of those surveyed had yet to settle on a
candidate, while 15% responded that they would annul their
ballot or would not vote for any of the candidates.
Peru's sol currency plunged to a historic low on
Thursday following the poll's release, then recovered slightly
to 3.755/3.759 to the dollar, a 1.24% drop. The Lima stock
exchange tumbled 2.2% on Thursday.
Castillo's Peru Libre party has promised in filings to the
country's elections agency that it would nationalize "strategic
sectors" of production, including the mining sector.
But Castillo rejected those proposals, which he attributed
to the party's leftist fringe, and brushed off those who liken
him to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
"There is no Chavismo here," Castillo said, referring to the
brand of government installed by Maduro's socialist predecessor,
Hugo Chavez. He urged Maduro to "first fix his own problems"
before attempting to influence Peru. "The one who is going to
govern is me," Castillo said.
Castillo's rival Fujimori, who has advocated pushing forward
with Peru's free market economic model, said the front-runner's
statements were contradictory.
"He is a real clone of Hugo Chavez," Fujimori said in a
television interview. "He says one thing then does another."
