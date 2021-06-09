Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

No Fade Fresh Begins Selling at Harris Teeter Stores

06/09/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fade Fresh has announced it is now on the shelf at select Harris Teeter stores.

Harris Teeter, which is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina was acquired by The Kroger Company in 2013, and operates 260 grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia. 

“We are pleased to gain such a solid imprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for our No Fade Fresh audience,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “Our products were launched to great fanfare during the global pandemic, and our customers in these areas are looking for retailers that physically carry our product.”

The No Fade Fresh line of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners debuted in February of 2020. The color selection at Harris Teeter will include: Purple Bordeaux, Hot Pink, Platinum Silver, Light Pink, Lavender, Natural Blonde, Spicy Copper, Bright Red, and Natural Brown. The selection will also include No Fade Fresh’s BondHeal product, a clear hair mask that repairs hair through a bond rebuilder. All products will be available in-store and online.

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair color. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The products are used in between box and salon colorings.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus the stand alone BondHeal product. Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

About No Fade Fresh

http://nofadefresh.com

No Fade Fresh was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

 

 

Attachment 


Kelly Coughlin
No Fade Fresh
954-294-9135
pr@nofadefresh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pPOSTE ITALIANE : the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 may 2021 have been published
PU
01:39pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL  : These 75 Countries Have Lifted US Travel Restrictions
PU
01:39pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros
PU
01:38pMODERNA  : Some border measures set to ease as millions of Moderna vaccine doses expected soon
AQ
01:37pRAPID7  : Jeff Man on Mapping the MITRE ATT&CK Framework Against PCI
PU
01:37pJDE PEET N  : successfully prices inaugural EUR 2 billion multi-tranche bond issue
AQ
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Importance of an Effective Building Management System
PU
01:35pTENCENT  : Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat; orders new review
RE
01:35pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Flight reschedules due to 4-hour Work Suspension of PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers and Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) on June 10th, 2021
PU
01:35p22ND CENTURY  : Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Global Indexes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
4Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS