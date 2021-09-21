No Fade Fresh Debuts Full Line on Walmart.com

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entire No Fade Fresh line is now available on Walmart.com.

“We are thrilled to introduce our No Fade Fresh product to the Walmart shopper. We know that the Walmart customer is aligned with our No Fade Fresh customer, that is looking for salon-quality hair color at an economical price. We are incremental to the other products currently carried in the hair color category, as our product works as an enhancement to both box hair color as well as salon color. This shopper is looking for salon-quality hair color results that can easily be achieved by shampooing and conditioning the hair,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “The pandemic increased the demand for our products as consumers were forced to color their hair at home, and we are happy to offer a safe, clean, salon-quality hair color to the Walmart customers worldwide.

Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites, and employs over 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart.com sees online traffic accounting for up to 100 million unique viewers per month.

Walmart.com will sell the full No Fade Fresh line of color depositing shampoo and conditioner duos in colors including: Icy Platinum Silver, Light Pink, Hot Pink, Raspberry Rush, Lavender, Purple Bordeaux, Blue Blast, Spicy Copper, Bright Red, Natural Blonde, Sunflower Brite Blonde, and Natural Brown ($13.97 each). The No Fade Fresh BondHeal mask will also be available ($9.77).

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus a stand alone BondHeal product . Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

About No Fade Fresh

http://nofadefresh.com

No Fade Fresh is “Clean Beauty Hair Color” that was created by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

Attachment

Kelly Coughlin No Fade Fresh 954.294.9135 PR@nofadefresh.com