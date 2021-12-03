No Win, No Fee Agreements: Leading Law Firm Personal Injury Solicitors Dublin Has the Lowdown

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The subject of how and why legal services should be made easily accessible to the general public has been discussed for years now, and it never fails to ignite some pretty strong opinions from people.

Legal services and solicitors’ fees are often pretty expensive and out of the price range of most people. This sadly means that poorer people are put at a disadvantage compared to rich people who can hire a solicitor to fight their case in court without batting an eyelid. For example, if a working-class person is injured and can’t work, they not only suffer painful injuries and missed income, but they also have to worry about affording to hire a personal injury solicitor to help them with a personal injury claim.

Some countries offer legal aid to help people with legal costs, but unfortunately this can usually fund lawyers in criminal cases only and litigation – including personal injury and medical negligence claims – is not covered in Ireland. This is where no win no fee agreements come into play.

What is a no win, no fee agreement?

Simply put, a no win, no fee agreement means that your chosen solicitors take on the costs and fees of taking on a personal injury claim for you, and if you lose your claim then you will not be liable to pay your solicitor. It’s worth noting that there may be other fees and costs of your opposing insurance company’s legal team, but most personal injury solicitors will be happy to fix you up with an insurance policy that will cover you for any such costs, fees or expenses if you should lose.

On the other hand, if your case is successful either by negotiation or in court, then you will be responsible to pay your solicitors fees.

To find out more about no win, no fee agreements or to book a consultation to discuss your legal options after a personal injury accident, call Personal Injury Solicitors Dublin today!

No win, no fee agreements in Ireland

Rules and regulations about no win, no fee agreements can vary depending on what country is involved.

In Ireland, all solicitors are regulated by Law Society of Ireland which forbids the from advertising no win, no fee agreements – this prohibition includes flyers, brochures, and websites. It’s also illegal for solicitors to charge a fee based on the amount, or a percentage of the compensation awarded.

However, the Law Society does allow solicitors to offer a no win, no fee agreement to clients without advertising.

Still confused about no win, no fee agreements in Ireland? Some people do find it odd that that law firms cannot advertise no win, no fee agreements but are still allowed to offer them to clients. If you wish to discuss in detail how no win, no fee agreements work, don’t hesitate to find out more information – simply call Personal Injury Solicitors today or complete the online contact form and a member of the team will be happy to help!

