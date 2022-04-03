Log in
No arrests after 6 killed in Sacramento shooting

04/03/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
STORY: "This morning our city has a broken heart. This is a senseless and unacceptable tragedy."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Sunday called the mass shooting that left six dead and 12 injured part of an "epidemic of gun violence."

"As a state and as a nation, this senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed."

Police said the gunfire erupted around two o'clock in the morning on a downtown street busy with revelers.

Fifty-four-year-old Gerrard Smith told Reuters he was driving through the area when the shots rang out.

"I heard gunshots. And then after the gunshots, I heard people -- people just started diving down on the ground and falling down. And the next thing I know someone fell in front of my truck. I was trying to get out of the way. And by the time they got up, I guess I got hit. My truck got hit.

Hours later, Smith realized there was a bullet hole In the side of his truck and his front light was broken.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters police were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Police said that they had recovered at least one firearm at the scene, and as of Sunday afternoon had no one in custody.

The crime scene was not far from the Golden 1 Center, an arena home to the Sacramento Kings basketball team and frequent concert venue.

It's just blocks from the state capitol building in an area recently revitalized as an entertainment center.


© Reuters 2022
