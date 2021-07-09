No brave new world for the bond market: Mike Dolan

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Far from embracing for what some
dub the "great reflation" or even the "new abnormal", bond
markets are starting to see a post-pandemic world much like the
one before COVID struck.
The past two months have seen a dramatic decline in U.S. and
global government bond yields - benchmark rates for most
borrowing worldwide. That reversal snowballed this week as
10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to as low as 1.25% - almost
half a percentage point below where they were in mid May.
Cheaper long-term borrowing may be a positive impulse in
itself - but what it says about the market's darkening view of
the economy over the immediate horizon is another thing.
For an investment world that's been obsessed all year about
the speed of the post-COVID economic bounceback and the risk of
inflation from government and central bank largesse - one still
mostly eyeing 2% 10-year yields at least by year-end - this was
not in the script.
Many of the major asset managers, still convinced of their
narrative and diagnosis, remain unchastened by a vicious
turnaround that many dismiss variously as either a speculative
positioning reversal or technical in some way.
Others insist reading any fundamental signals from bond
markets these days is a waste of time as central bank
intervention has distorted them wildly.
All this may yet prove true.
But on the off chance the bond market is not broken after
all, an alternative take is that the spectacular V-shaped bust
and boom around the pandemic - a peculiar one-off cycle mandated
by governments for health reasons - may be ending already.
And far from a return to the 1970s - or even 1920s - of
go-go government spending that revives heady growth and
long-dormant inflation, the world merely returns to where we
were.
That pre-pandemic world was one of rapidly ageing societies
in the West and China - filling an ever-expanding "savings glut"
to fund retirement, depressing fixed income returns in the
process and prolonging what became known as "secular stagnation"
in economic demand, investment spending and growth.
The demographic picture, for one, has not changed. If
anything, the pandemic triggered a baby bust rather the boom and
has exaggerated ageing profiles considerably.
As ageing leads to greater demand for income generating
savings rather than consumption today or investment in future
profits - those savings gravitate to bonds more than equity.
That in turn helps depress economy-wide productivity, potential
growth and sinks ever further estimates of the mysterious r* -
the theoretical "natural" rate of interest that allows the
economy full employment or resources and stable inflation.
What's more, the gigantic forced buildup of household and
corporate savings through the lockdowns of the past 18 months
may end up just topping up that brimming savings glut - even if
large parts of these hoards are spent again or invested quickly.
NO ESCAPE?
Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos thinks neither the
savings glut nor secular stagnation have been ended by the
pandemic and markets will have to re-adjust.
"The single most important driver of the (bond market) moves
are persistent and rising global excess savings as well as a
pessimistic reassessment of medium-term trend growth," he wrote
this week as bond yields cratered.
Most of the fiscal spending over the past 12 months was
one-off transfers that will expire soon, he said, and private
spending would now have to take up the slack. The emergence of
COVID variants also means vaccine optimism was perhaps greater
than markets first hoped and may now stall recoveries in many
emerging economies in particular, he added.
What's more, Saravelos thinks a focus on the temporary spike
in inflation rates has been misguided, potentially making things
worse by forcing a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve stance, weighing
on medium-term expectations and flattening the yield curve.
"The market isn't convinced that escape is coming any time
soon," he concluded, pointing to inflation expectations captured
by U.S. 5-year/5-year forward inflation swaps at 2.27% that are
still more than half a point below the pre-2014 average.
Private consumption and activity are therefore more
important to monitor. But there are signs these are already
rolling over - or at least undershooting market assumptions.
Economic data surprises in China, which was first in and
first out of the pandemic recession, have been negative now for
over two months. And U.S. equivalents have also fallen to the
verge of "net miss" territory too.
Carmignac Managing Director Didier Saint-Georges said his
funds were convinced the pandemic "mini cycle" was about to
change and sky-high expectations of monetary and fiscal stimuli
- and medium-term growth - were now being reined in.
"The market cannot ignore that," he said, adding it was time
to turn tactically to longer duration bonds.
And for all the hand wringing about the flood of official
money in support of the recovery, liquidity experts have been
warning annualised changes in these measures - which markets
care about more than absolutes - have been ebbing for weeks now.
Investment fund CrossBorderCapital calculates that aggregate
liquidity growth from the major central banks plummeted to a
6.5% annualised three-month rate at the end of last month -
basically where it was before the pandemic. They blamed the
Fed's aggressive daily reverse repo drains and base effects for
the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
"Technical or not, liquidity is clearly weakening and - in
the case of the Fed - even shrinking," it said.
