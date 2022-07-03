Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

No casualties in Ukraine's strike on Melitopol, some damage to houses - local official

07/03/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 3 (Reuters) - There have been no casualties from the strikes by Ukrainian forces on Melitopol, a local Moscow-installed official in the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Shells fell on the territory of the airfield. There were no casualties," Evgeny Balitsky, head of the Russia-installed council in the Zaporizhzhia region, wrote.

He added that several private residential houses near the airfield were damaged.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities
RE
03:26aIsraeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco
RE
03:23aAt least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack - sources
RE
03:20aTunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft
RE
02:52aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:43aUkraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
RE
02:39aNo casualties in Ukraine's strike on Melitopol, some damage to houses - local official
RE
02:39aNo casualties from ukrainian army strikes on melitopol, houses i…
RE
02:31aGermany has two more African swine fever cases in farm pigs - ministry
RE
02:30aEQUINOR : Mongstad fire was in section that produces gasoline, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
2NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
3Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
4Argentina economy minister, IMF deal architect, quits as government cri..
5Dios Exploration : more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithi..

HOT NEWS