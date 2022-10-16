Advanced search
No civilians killed in attack at Russian military base - local governor

10/16/2022 | 12:16am EDT
General view of a multi-story residential building damaged by shelling in Belgorod

(Reuters) - No civilians were killed in the attack at a military base in Russia's Belgorod region, but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Sunday.

"A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units," Gladkov said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Many soldiers were killed and wounded ... There are no residents of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed."

Gladkov did not say how many soldiers were killed. The state RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as saying that 11 people were killed and 15 others were wounded. [nL1N31G0HK}

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
