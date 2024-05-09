TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Thursday the government would not make comments about whether it intervened in the foreign exchange market, when asked about a TV Tokyo report that it did citing a government official. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
