Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions

03/03/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen at the main entrance of the FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Newly-formed Stellantis, a combination of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), wants to use its clout to take on rivals racing to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

Stellantis is now the world's fourth largest carmaker, with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, and like its peers, it is grappling with a shortage of semiconductors and investments in electric vehicles.

Low global car inventories and cost cuts should help boost profit margins this year, though the carmaker is also looking beyond savings, Tavares said.

"This is not a crisis merger," he told an analyst conference, after Stellantis forecast higher profitability for 2021 and PSA and Fiat which merged in January reported better-than-expected results for 2020.

"This is a merger that is going to open new opportunities for a company that is sound, with talented people ... who do not want to be cornered in a legacy or a dinosaur position."

Stellantis aims to deliver over 5 billion euros a year in savings through the merger, as well as bulking up to face industry challenges.

Automakers are racing to develop electric vehicles to meet tighter CO2 emissions targets in Europe and this week Volvo joined a growing number of carmakers aiming for a fully-electric line-up by 2030.

Stellantis plans to have fully-electric or hybrid versions of all of its vehicles available in Europe by 2025, broadly in line with plans at top rivals such as Volkswagen and Renault-Nissan, although Stellantis has further to go to meet that goal.

The group said 2021 results should be helped by three new high-margin Jeep vehicles in North America and a strong pricing environment there. The U.S. market has driven profits for years at FCA and starts off as the strongest part of Stellantis.

The carmaker is targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year.

That compares with a 5.3% aggregated margin last year: 4.3% at FCA and 7.1% at PSA excluding a controlling stake in parts maker Faurecia, which is set to be spun-off from Stellantis shortly.

Tavares said he did not consider the guidance to be cautious. It assumes no more significant lockdowns caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but the executive warned of other headwinds including the rising price of raw materials.

The industry is being squeezed by a COVID-19-related global shortage of semiconductors, used for everything from maximising engine fuel economy to driver-assistance features.

Tavares said the problems might not be fully resolved by the second half of 2021, as some auto rivals have flagged, describing supplies as the "big unknown" for revenues in 2021.

COST CUTS

The group is now working through reorganising some of its factory set-ups, though it has pledged to close no plants, and finalising new management teams.

Priorities for 2021 will also include defining a strategy for China, Tavares said, where some Stellantis brands have struggled more than rivals.

Tavares, who previously ran PSA, achieved an improvement in margins at the French carmaker by cutting costs, simplifying its vehicle line-up and delivering synergies on its purchase of Opel/Vauxhall, a strategy investors hope he can replicate.

Combined adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 7.1 billion euros ($8.6 billion) at the group last year. At the end of 2020, combined liquidity stood at 57.4 billion euros and free cash flow at 3.3 billion euros.

Stellantis is planning a capital markets day for late 2021 or early 2022. The group's shares closed flat on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Nick Carey in London and Gilles Guillaume in Paris. Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Sarah White. Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Giulio Piovaccari, Gilles Guillaume and Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT 5.21% 39.37 End-of-day quote.4.64%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.22% 13.858 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. -0.14% 161.15 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pSTARBOARD TAKES STAKE IN ELANCO, ADDS THREE DIRECTORS TO BOARD : Wsj
RE
01:51pUK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees
RE
01:51pSunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households
RE
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:47p"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions
RE
01:45pIreland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'
RE
01:43pEU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland
RE
01:43pEU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic
RE
01:38pCERAWEEK-India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability -oil min
RE
01:24pJ SAINSBURY  : Britain's Sainsbury's to cut 500 more jobs, shrink office space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ