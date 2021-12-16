No evidence $10 bln U.S. tax credit for cutting coal pollution worked -GAO

BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - There is no evidence that a
multibillion-dollar tax subsidy for cutting smokestack pollution
at U.S. coal plants actually worked, the investigative arm of
Congress has found, confirming revelations in a 2018 Reuters
Special Report.
The non-partisan Government Accountability Office launched
the investigation after the Reuters series revealed that many
power plants burning chemically treated coal pumped out more
pollution than previously. Over the past decade, a who's who of
American companies have reaped tax credit benefits approaching
$10 billion from investing in so-called refined coal operations.
The program is set to expire this year unless Congress
extends the tax credit.
But the GAO found that federal agencies, including the
Internal Revenue Service, "do not have a good understanding of
the credit’s effectiveness in reducing emissions of certain
harmful pollutants," according to a GAO report released on
Wednesday.
The GAO investigation found problems with how companies
qualified for subsidies by testing relatively small amounts of
refined coal in a laboratory once a year, in lieu of real-world
emissions measurements at power plants. That pilot testing,
allowed by the IRS, was revealed in the Reuters Special Report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-coal-wallstreet/
"Based on our interviews with federal officials and industry
representatives, producers’ use of pilot-scale testing limits
the federal government’s understanding of actual emissions
reductions achieved at full scale in the field," the GAO
investigation found.
In 2019, about $1.6 billion in tax credits were claimed from
burning chemically treated coal that was supposed to cut smog
pollution. Investors in refined coal operations have received a
tax credit of more than $7 for each ton burned.
Beneficiaries of the tax credit program include global
insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, Detroit utility
DTE Energy Co, Boston-based Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc, pharmaceutical giant Mylan
NV and Waste Management Inc, according to disclosures reviewed
by Reuters.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Dan Grebler)