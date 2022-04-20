No 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips

* Yen weakens fresh 20 year low past 129 to dollar
* Japan ministers grow more cautious vs weaker yen
* Some suggest weak yen does more harm than good to economy
TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese government
official said on Wednesday that there was no "good or bad" in
exchange rates, in remarks that suggested Tokyo was not ready to
take immediate action to shore up the weakening yen.
In an interview with Reuters, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary
Seiji Kihara reiterated authorities' common refrain that sharp
moves in currency rates were undesirable and that the government
would closely watch the impact of a softer yen on the economy.
However, asked about growing concerns that the falling yen
was problematic for Japan -- including from its own finance
minister, Shunichi Suzuki -- Kihara said: "There's no such thing
as good or bad" in exchange rates. "Stability is important."
A weak yen, once a blessing for the export-led economy, has
now added to import costs, particularly for fuel amid the war in
Ukraine, threatening to derail Japan's frail economic recovery
as it hits consumers and companies.
The dollar at one point scaled a fresh two-decade peak to
the yen of 129.43 yen on Wednesday, compared with
around 114 yen at the beginning of March.
Some investors said a fall beyond 130 yen could be a trigger
for authorities to intervene to prop up the currency. But others
doubt such operations could reverse its downtrend for long, with
the U.S. Federal Reserve about to tighten policy and the Bank of
Japan set to keep its policy super-loose for some time.
Kihara declined to speculate on the reasons behind the yen's
weakness, and whether current moves were rapid enough to warrant
authorities' action, saying that he was not in a position to
answer as it was up to currency authorities to act appropriately
on a daily basis.
Yen-buying intervention has been very rare. The last time
Japan intervened to support its currency was in 1998 in the wake
of the Asian currency crisis. Japan has stayed away from the
market since 2011 when it intervened heavily to stem yen
strength after the devastating earthquake triggered a nuclear
crisis.
