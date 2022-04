Briefing reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York, Griffiths said that Russian officials have not yet put local ceasefires at the top of their agenda.

He said that U.N. aid officials are planning to dispatch a humanitarian convoy in the next couple of days into the embattled eastern region of Donetsk and from there, send aid supplies into the Luhansk region.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Daphne Psaledakis)