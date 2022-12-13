'No impunity' over corruption scandal - European Parliament
12/13/2022 | 10:34am EST
STORY: Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.
Mestola said there would be "no sweeping under the carpet" as the scandal triggered outrage in Brussels and raised concerns among EU lawmakers and political leaders that the incident could further dent the EU's image at home and abroad.