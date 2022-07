The nuclear facility on Japan's western major island of Kyushu is located some 50 km (31 miles) northwest of Sakurajima, a volcano that erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT).

At around 10:00 p.m, or two hours after the eruption, a Japanese government spokesperson told reporters the government had not heard of any damage from the eruption.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)