No lockdown before Christmas, Germany says

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany's health minister Karl
Lauterbach ruled out a Christmas lockdown on Sunday but warned a
fifth COVID-19 wave could no longer be stopped and backed
mandatory vaccination as the only way to stop the pandemic.
"There will not be a lockdown before Christmas here. But we
will get a fifth wave - we have crossed a critical number of
Omicron infections," Lauterbach said, speaking on broadcaster
ARD. "This wave can no longer be completely stopped."
In another interview with BILD, Lauterbach added that he did
not expect there to be a "hard lockdown" after the holidays
either. The Netherlands, a neighbour, began a lockdown https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/netherlands-starts-painful-christmas-coronavirus-lockdown-2021-12-19
on Sunday at least until Jan. 14 to stem an expected surge of
the virus.
Germany banned unvaccinated people from entering
non-essential establishments at the beginning of the month in an
attempt to control rising cases amid the spread of the Omicron
variant.
The government still needed to make clear to the populace
what would and would not be allowed during the holiday season,
Lauterbach said, without specifying what measures were under
discussion.
The government's scientific advisory panel said in a
statement on Sunday that it was necessary to limit contact
between people further, with data so far showing that boosters
alone would not be enough to contain the spread of the virus.
Given how quickly and widely the Omicron variant disperses -
with Omicron cases doubling every 2-4 days in Germany at
present, slower than the UK's growth rate but faster than the
spread of other variants in Germany - a considerable overload
of hospitals was to be expected, the statement said.
Nearly 70% of the population is fully vaccinated against the
virus, according to data from Dec. 17.
The country reported 29,348 new cases on Sunday and 180
deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious
diseases. The number of new daily cases rose significantly in
October and November but have been slowly falling since the
start of the month.
Lauterbach reiterated his call to make vaccination
compulsory in Sunday's interview with ARD, a policy which
parliament is due to debate early next year and which Chancellor
Olaf Scholz has said he supports.
"I believe we can defeat this if we close the gaps in
vaccination with mandatory vaccines. That is my clear
conviction," Lauterbach said.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by William Maclean)