No loss of life a 'miracle' in Colorado wildfire

Colorado Governor Jared Polis flew over Boulder County on Friday to witness the devastation left behind by unprecedented urban wildfires.

And while he called it a "miracle" that no deaths were reported, Polis said the community is struggling to understand how more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in about a day.

POLIS: "The last 24 hours have been devastating. It's really unimaginable."

Driven by wind gusts of 105 miles per hour, the fire moved at breakneck speeds across towns north of Denver.

The wildfire injured at least half a dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents on Thursday.

Officials said the winds have since died down and snow was arriving, and that they did not expect the fire to pose any more danger.

The origin of the wildfires was not confirmed but was suspected to be power lines, officials said.

POLIS: "The President called. He offered his support for the people of Colorado...."

Governor Polis said that President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration to help residents quickly receive financial help following the fire.