March 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine will no longer resort to "dangerous" monetary financing to fund the war against Russia, its central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday.

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine said that it had "created huge risks for macro-financial stability" when the bank was last year forced to print billions of hryvnia to plug a budget shortfall, adding that an "open conflict" with the government over the issue had been resolved.

"It was a quick remedy, but very dangerous," Pyshnyi told the newspaper.