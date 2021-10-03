No more uncontrolled immigration: PM says Britain in period of adjustment

* Britain going through post-Brexit growing pains
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not return to
"uncontrolled immigration" to solve fuel, gas and Christmas food
crises, suggesting such strains were part of a period of
post-Brexit adjustment.
At the start of his Conservative Party's conference, Johnson
was again forced to defend his government against complaints
from those unable to get petrol for their cars, retailers
warning of Christmas shortages, and gas companies struggling
with a spike in wholesale prices.
The British leader had wanted to use the conference to turn
the page on more than 18 months of COVID-19 and to refocus on
his 2019 election pledges to tackle regional inequality, crime
and social care.
Instead, the prime minister finds himself on the back foot
nine months after Britain completed its exit from the European
Union - a departure he said would give the country the freedom
to better shape its economy.
"The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big
lever marked uncontrolled immigration, and allow in huge numbers
of people to do work ... So what I won't do is go back to the
old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by
uncontrolled immigration," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
"When people voted for change in 2016 and ... again in 2019
as they did, they voted for the end of a broken model of the UK
economy that relied on low wages and low skill and chronic low
productivity, and we are moving away from that."
It was the closest the prime minister has come to admitting
that Britain's exit from the EU had contributed to strains in
supply chains and the labour force, stretching everything from
fuel deliveries to potential shortages of turkeys for Christmas.
"There will be a period of adjustment, but that is I think
what we need to see," he said.
NO MASS IMMIGRATION
But while the government plans to issue thousands of
temporary visas for foreign truck drivers and poultry workers,
Johnson was clear he would not open the taps of immigration,
again shifting the responsibility to businesses to lift wages
and attract more workers.
Shortages of workers after Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic
have sown disarray in some sectors of the economy, disrupting
deliveries of fuel and medicines and leaving more than 100,000
pigs facing a cull https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/save-our-pigs-british-farmers-demand-cull-looms-2021-10-01
due to a lack of abattoir workers.
Conservative Party chair, Oliver Dowden, said that the
government was taking measures to hire more truck drivers in
general and that the government had started training military
tanker personnel to start fuel deliveries on Monday.
"We will make sure that people have their turkey for
Christmas, and I know that for the Environment Secretary George
Eustice this is absolutely top of his list," he told Sky News.
But the overwhelming message from the government was that
businesses must step up to solve supply chain issues and to
entice more British workers with higher wages.
"I don’t believe in a command and control economy so I don’t
believe the prime minister is responsible for what is in the
shops. This is why we have a free enterprise economy," foreign
minister Liz Truss told an event at the conference.
"I'm sure that the goods will be delivered into our shops."
But rather than the reset Johnson hoped to preside over in
the northern English city of Manchester, the conference looks
set to be overshadowed by the crises and criticism of the
government's withdrawal of a top-up to a state benefit for
low-income households.
The main opposition Labour Party is set to focus on the
removal of the uplift, hoping to undermine those Conservative
lawmakers who won over its traditional supporters in northern
and central England.
Johnson may also come under fire for breaking with the
Conservatives' traditional stance as the party of low taxes
after increasing some of them to help the health and social care
sectors.
"We don't want to raise taxes, of course, but what we will
not do is be irresponsible with the public finances," he said.
"If I can possibly avoid it, I do not want to raise taxes again,
of course not."
