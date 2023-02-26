Advanced search
No movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government

02/26/2023 | 05:45am EST
BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - There has been no development for months in the discussion of possible NATO security guarantees for Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

"At the recent meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, this issue played no role at all," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement follows a recent report by The Wall Street Journal that said some of NATO's biggest European members are floating a defense pact with Ukraine. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2023
