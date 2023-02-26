No movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - There has been no development
for months in the discussion of possible NATO security
guarantees for Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on
Sunday.
"At the recent meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and
French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader
Zelenskiy, this issue played no role at all," the spokesperson
said in a statement.
The statement follows a recent report by The Wall Street
Journal that said some of NATO's biggest European members are
floating a defense pact with Ukraine.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel)